Returning to Scottish Premiership action for the first time in two weeks, Motherwell welcome an in-form Rangers side to Fir Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Well head into the fixture following a 1-1 draw away to Dundee United, while the Gers extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches with a 2-0 victory over St Mirren, leaving them four points behind league leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

Match preview

After an impressive fourth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season under Jens Berthel Askou, Motherwell secured European football and earned widespread praise for their attacking style of play.

However, Askou left Fir Park over the summer to take charge of Toulouse, with the North Lanarkshire club appointing Swedish coach Alfred Johansson as his replacement, although he has so far struggled to build on the progress made during the 2025-26 campaign.

After 13 Scottish Premiership matches, the Well sit ninth in the table with three wins, four draws and six defeats, having conceded 21 goals, with only three sides shipping more, while just three teams have scored fewer than their 14.

Despite their worrying start to the new season, Motherwell entered the final international break of the year on the back of a three-match unbeaten run, with draws against St Johnstone and Dundee United either side of a narrow 1-0 victory over St Mirren on Halloween.

While that positive end to October and start to November has offered some encouragement to Johansson's side, they will know they must pick up where they left off before the two-week break to create more breathing room above the bottom two and close the gap on the teams higher up the table.

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As for Rangers, they appear to have put their difficult start under Derek McInnes behind them, with the Gers heading into the busy festive period in a strong position to challenge for silverware and close in on rivals Celtic in the Premiership title race.

McInnes's side entered the break with a 2-0 away victory over St Mirren, courtesy of goals either side of half-time from Ryan Naderi and Dan Neil, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches and marking their first defeat-free spell since August, which has also included two victories over their bitter Glasgow rivals.

This impressive turnaround has followed an early European exit and a difficult start to their domestic campaign under the former Hearts boss, but Rangers are now showing significant signs of improvement compared to recent seasons.

At this stage last year, the Gers were fourth in the table and had recently replaced Russell Martin with Danny Rohl, following another difficult managerial spell, while they had also been sitting third 12 months earlier, highlighting the progress McInnes has made since taking charge.

Despite their recent resurgence, Rangers remain four points behind Celtic, although a victory on Saturday would cut that gap to a single point, with a game in hand on the league leaders still to come.

The sides meet for the second time this season following Rangers' narrow 1-0 victory at Ibrox in early September, with the Gers having since turned their home ground into something of a fortress, as no side has taken a point off them there since their defeat on matchweek two.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

Team News

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Motherwell could name the same starting XI that drew 1-1 with Dundee United, although they remain without several first-team players through injury.

Alex Lowry, Johnny Koutroumbis and Dylan Williams are all expected to miss out due to knee, muscle and hamstring problems respectively, although the trio could return by the start of December.

Lukas Fadinger has scored twice in his last two appearances, albeit both goals coming from the penalty spot, and is expected to anchor the midfield while wearing the captain's armband once again.

Meanwhile, the visitors make the short journey south with a longer list of injury concerns, although they at least avoided any fresh setbacks during their victory over St Mirren.

McInnes will remain without Ross McCrorie, Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Lawrence Shankland, Youssef Chermiti and Jose Cifuentes, although Chermiti is the only one of the injured players expected to remain sidelined into 2027.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Sparrow, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Hodge, Fadinger; Maswanhise, Said, Kanga; Palmer-Houlden

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Makhanya, Fernandez, Penrice; Bouanni, Neil, Raskin, Kim Min-Su; Naderi, Kelsy

We say: Motherwell 1-2 Rangers

Motherwell head into the fixture with some encouraging momentum after going three matches unbeaten, but we expect their progress to be halted by an in-form Rangers side, who should secure their ninth league victory of the season and further close the gap on Celtic.

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