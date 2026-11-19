Brajan Gruda has been one of the revelations of the start of the season with Leipzig and Germany. His profile appears ideal to strengthen Liverpool’s attack.

An attacking midfielder by training, Brajan Gruda is shining at the start of the season as a right winger. After a disappointing spell at Brighton, the 22-year-old German bounced back last winter at RB Leipzig. He has been loaned this season by the English club to the German side. Leipzig will sign him permanently in 2027 for £25.5m (€30m). Gruda will then receive a contract until June 2031.

That transfer does not mean he will stay long at Leipzig, however. According to Sky Sport Germany, Bayern Munich have the Germany international on their shortlist. The Bavarian club have not planned any move in this case, unless Michael Olise were to leave. It must be said that, all things considered, the profiles of the two players are quite similar.

Brajan Gruda one of Europe’s best dribblers

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance / Christian Schulze

Beyond the fact that they are left-footed number 10s shining on the right side of the attack, they are technical players who are rather fond of assists. Brajan Gruda is the fourth player in Europe’s top five leagues with the most successful dribbles at the start of this season, with 36.

Best dribblers: Big-5 · 2026-27 Best dribblers: Big-5 · 2026-27 Rank Player Attempted Successful Success % 1 L. Yamal Nasraoui Ebana FC Barcelona 84 49 58.3% 2 Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 62 37 59.7% 3 Y. Diomande Real Madrid 57 37 64.9% 4 B. Gruda RB Leipzig 51 36 70.6% 5 G. Yassine Strasbourg 58 30 51.7% 6 J. Bellingham Real Madrid 43 30 69.8% 7 D. Larrubia Romano Malaga 73 30 41.1% 8 G. Kvernadze Frosinone 49 30 61.2% 9 M. Soule Roma 44 28 63.6% 10 J. Doku Manchester City 53 27 50.9% 10 players

He is very efficient in this area, succeeding with 70.6% of his dribbles, a better ratio than Lamine Yamal (58.3%) or Kylian Mbappe (59.7%), who nevertheless attempt more. Beyond dribbles, the 22-year-old is also decisive, with two goals scored and five assists delivered in 13 games for Leipzig.

Those performances opened the doors of the Germany national team. Jurgen Klopp did not hesitate to give him his first two caps, starting him against Serbia (3-1 win) and the Netherlands (5-0) during this November international break. Gruda shone with a solo goal against the Serbs, as well as another goal and two assists against the Dutch.

Jurgen Klopp already won over by Brajan Gruda

© Iconsport / Jan Woitas/dpa

His feat against Serbia impressed his manager. ‘It’s completely crazy. The defender in front of him? Poor guy!’ - the German manager exclaimed.

On the pitch, in those two games, his understanding with Florian Wirtz, playing as number 10, was also highlighted. Could the two men therefore be reunited at Liverpool?

Liverpool did not sign a genuine right winger this summer, after the departure of Mohamed Salah. Left-footed, technical and provocative, Brajan Gruda has an interesting profile to replace the Egyptian star. He is capable of long solo runs and of shining in tight spaces, relying on his silky left foot. He is a player who has emerged in recent months.

Liverpool therefore seem to have every interest in quickly getting their hands on the Leipzig player. Indeed, if he continues to perform at this level, his market value, which stands at £23.8m (€28m), should rise considerably, while new European heavyweights, in addition to Bayern Munich, will take an interest in his profile.

In this case, Liverpool have two allies who could push Brajan Gruda to join the English giants: Florian Wirtz and Jurgen Klopp.