Rangers transfer news: Nicolas Raskin issues latest update on future, contract decision

Nicolas Raskin is “really happy” at “big club” Rangers, but he is unsure over his long-term future at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who joined the Gers from Standard Liege in January 2023, was tipped to seek pastures new in the summer after representing Belgium at the World Cup.

However, a permanent exit from Glasgow failed to materialise, with Rangers rejecting multiple bids from Turkish giants Besiktas in the closing stages of the transfer window.

After missing three matches at the start of the campaign amid speculation about his future, Raskin has since become a mainstay in Derek McInnes's Rangers team, helping the club win five and draw one of their last six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Raskin has amassed 156 appearances in total for the Gers across all competitions, and he scored in his most recent outing for the club – a 2-2 league draw with Dundee last weekend.

Ahead of Rangers’ next Premiership match at home to St Johnstone on Saturday, Raskin has opened up on a summer of uncertainty and whether he expected to leave the club.

Raskin “really happy” at Rangers and “calm” over future

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"Of course, when you're an ambitious player, you want to keep going higher and higher and higher, so I thought there was a point where maybe I could try to go and get a new challenge after the World Cup,” Raskin said as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But like I said, I've never been pushing for something because I'm really happy here, it's a big club.

"This club helped me to join the Belgian national team, which is a big thing, so I'm really calm with that.

"If something comes and everybody would be happy with it, then I would have looked to see if I could do it or not, but I don't need to push anything.

"I'm happy; the manager has been amazing with me since he arrived, so it was good this year to have that support from the manager.

"I was quite calm in the game, just taking it day by day, training after training to see where that would take me."

Asked whether he could sign a new contract with Rangers, with his current deal running until May 2028, Raskin said: "I don't know, it's not up to me. It's up to the club.

© Imago

Raskin, McInnes unsure over new Rangers contract

"I'm just trying to work every day as hard as I can and try to give a good performance on the pitch and see what happens."

McInnes is also unsure whether Raskin will commit his future to Rangers, adding: "I normally leave those sort of contract discussions between the club, the player and the agent.

"But if there was an opportunity to work with Nico beyond that, then obviously it's something that I would not be against.

"I'm enjoying working with him, but equally I understand players may well have other aspirations.

"Nico said to me that he could have had one or two things that he could have jumped at in the transfer window, but he's keen to be here and be part of a successful team.

"Unless something comes up that really turns his head and really turns Rangers' head, then we keep working together.

"And how long that remains, whether it's to the end of the season or whether it's beyond that, too many things can happen."

Raskin is yet to win a major piece of silverware with Rangers, coming closest in February 2023 – just a month after joining the club – when they lost the Scottish League Cup final to rivals Celtic.