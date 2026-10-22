Preview: Rangers vs St Johnstone - prediction, team news, lineups

Rangers welcome St Johnstone to Ibrox Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday 10 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are second in the standings with 20 points from nine games, while the visitors are fifth with 12 points from nine league matches.

Match preview

Rangers head into Saturday's fixture eager to return to winning ways after their seven-game victorious streak was snapped with a 2-2 draw to Dundee.

The Gers had won six straight Scottish Premiership fixtures, alongside a 3-0 win against Celtic in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final, to lead them to second in the standings.

However, Derek McInnes' side were unable to secure a seventh consecutive league triumph when they faced Dundee, with Callum Jones' 69th-minute strike earning a point for the Dee.

McInnes will be left frustrated that his side failed to capitalise on creating 2.29xG to Dundee's 1.82xG, as well as taking 21 shots to 10, but that has been a consistent problem for the Gers this term.

Five of Rangers' six league wins this term have been by one goal, with the Gers' 13 goals in nine league games the joint-fewest of any team in the top four - a considerable 10 goals fewer than first-placed Celtic.

Rangers, as a result of their lack of clinical finishing, dropped points for the first time since a 2-1 loss to Hibernian on matchday two, which left the Gers with just one point from their opening two league fixtures.

McInnes and Rangers will, however, be confident of returning to winning ways on Saturday, as the Gers have emerged triumphant in each of their last six matches at Ibrox.

© Imago

Furthermore, St Johnstone have faced difficulty on the road despite their impressive start to the season.

The newly-promoted Saints, who superbly sit fifth in the standings with 12 points from nine matches, have picked up just four points from four away fixtures, after one win, one draw and two defeats.

That win did come in their last away game against Aberdeen, with Josh Fowler securing a 1-0 win, which will provide a boost ahead of this tricky trip to the Ibrox.

St Johnstone will be hoping to overcome their miserable recent record at Ibrox, having failed to win in any of their last 12 visits to Rangers' home ground - last winning 3-1 in December 2017.

Simo Valakari will be looking to top scorer Josh Fowler to make the difference, with the striker leading the Scottish Premiership scoring charts with six goals - joint with Celtic's Benjamin Nygren.

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

Rangers form (all competitions):

St Johnstone Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Rangers are without Cameron Devlin, Daisuke Yokota, Jose Cifuentes, Lawrence Shankland, Ross McCrorie and Youssef Chermiti for Saturday's match due to injury problems.

Ryan Don Naderi has scored four goals in his last five Scottish Premiership appearances, and the striker will lead the line for the Gers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have just one forced absence due to injury, with Zach Mitchell unavailable after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Fowler, St Johnstone's top scorer, will lead the line, with Taylor Steven, Joel Cotterill and Sam Stanton likely to provide support in advanced midfield positions.

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Sterling, Fernandez, Makhanya, Penrice; Raskin, Neil; Bouanani, Kim, Gassama; Naderi

St Johnstone possible starting lineup:

Steward; Smith, Finlayson, Diabate, Alic; McAlear, Holt; Stanton, Cotterill, Steven; Fowler

We say: Rangers 2-1 St Johnstone

Rangers have a formidable recent record against St Johnstone and head into this match off the back of a six-game winning run at their home ground, leading us to expect a Gers victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.