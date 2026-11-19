The latest instalment of the Seville derby will take place at Estadio Ramon on Saturday evening, as Sevilla and Real Betis lock horns in La Liga.

Sevilla have historically dominated this fixture, but Real Betis have had the better of the recent meetings between the two, losing just one of their last eight contests with the White and Reds.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of five wins, three draws and four defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 18 points leaving them in sixth position in the La Liga table.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side have only picked up one point from their last two league games, though, losing at Getafe at the start of November before drawing 0-0 with Alaves in their last fixture in front of their own fans before the international break.

Los Nervionenses have not managed to finish fourth in Spain's top flight since 2021-22, and there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a difficult few seasons for the club, finishing 12th, 14th, 17th and 13th in their last four campaigns.

However, Sevilla are currently showing form that could see them claim a European finish, which would be a major step forward given their recent troubles.

The White and Reds have won 61, lost 39 and drawn 35 of their previous 135 matches against Real Betis in all competitions, with their last success over their Seville rivals coming at home in October 2024.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Betis have claimed seven points from the last three league matches against Sevilla, including a 2-0 victory at Estadio Ramon last season, while they have lost just once to their rivals since February 2022.

Manuel Pellegrini's side recorded a 2-0 win over Elche in their last league match on November 8, before beating Navalcarnero 3-2 in the Copa del Rey four days later.

El Glorioso have won eight, drawn two and lost two of their 12 league matches this season to collect 26 points, which has left them in fourth spot in the division, eight points ahead of Sevilla leading into this weekend's Seville derby.

It has been a busy opening few months of the season for Real Betis given that Pellegrini's team are also playing in the Champions League; a strong start to their league stage has left them 11th in the table, claiming nine points from four matches.

The Seville team finished fifth in Spain's top flight last season and will again be expecting to challenge for a spot high up the division this term.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Sevilla form (all competitions):

Real Betis La Liga form:

Real Betis form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LOF

Sevilla will welcome Manu Bueno back into their squad on Saturday following a suspension, but Marcao, Peque and Miguel Sierra are again likely to miss out through injury.

Ruben Vargas is also a doubt due to the issue that forced him off against Alaves, which could mean that Chidera Ejuke is introduced into the starting side.

Robbie Ure is pushing to be introduced at centre-forward, but a tough start to his career with Sevilla has seen him manage just one goal in 12 league appearances.

Real Betis, meanwhile, remain without the services of Facundo Bernal through suspension.

Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez are also major doubts for the visitors on Saturday.

Troy Parrott is expected to continue through the middle for the away side, while Isco and Antony are also likely to retain their positions in the first XI.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Sangante, Salas, Suazo; Fofana, Agoume; Ejuke, Romero, Correia; Stassin

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Fornals, Roca; Antony, Isco, Ezzalzouli; Parrott

We say: Sevilla 1-1 Real Betis

This is a tough match to call, especially off the back of an international break. Cases can be made for either side to win it, but we believe that a tight match will finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.