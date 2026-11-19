Real Madrid have announced that Aurelien Tchouameni has signed a contraction extension until June 2032.

The 26-year-old and Jose Mourinho's men have made a decent start to the 2026-27 campaign, with Los Blancos sitting second place in the La Liga standings, just three points behind arch rivals Barcelona.

Following the final international break of the calendar year, Real Madrid return to action at the Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, when top-flight regulars Celta Vigo are the visitors in La Liga.

The makeup of Los Blancos' squad has shifted massively over the past few years as a number of new attacking stars have arrived, including French superstar Kylian Mbappe and England's Jude Bellingham.

With his influence waning, Vinicius Junior has endured a difficult start to the current campaign, with the Brazil international struggling since Real Madrid waved goodbye to German legend Toni Kroos.

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Real Madrid announce Tchouameni extension

Communicating to supporters worldwide on their official website, Real Madrid confirmed some exciting news involving Tchouameni, who has started seven La Liga matches so far in the 2026-27 term.

Los Blancos have announced that the 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a bumper contract extension at the Bernabeu, committing his long-term future to the 15-time European champions.

Tchouameni's deal with Real Madrid now expires in June 2032, meaning that the Frenchman could spend a decade at the Spanish giants if he sees out at the length of his recently-agreed terms.

The midfielder joined from Ligue 1 outfit Monaco in the summer of 2022 on a deal running until June 2028, meaning that he was approaching the conclusion of his initial agreement at the club.

Tchouameni started the La Liga victories over Barcelona (2-1), Racing Santander (3-0) and Valencia (3-0) prior to the November international break and should play once again versus Celta Vigo on Saturday.

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Tchouameni part of the long-term plans

Racking up over 200 competitive appearances since his 2022 arrival from France, Tchouameni has become part of the furniture at Real Madrid, who are looking to repeat their former glories.

The departure of legendary German Kroos left a massive hole to fill in the middle of the park, and Los Blancos are focused on bringing through the next generation of club heroes under head coach Mourinho.

Tchouameni featured in a staggering 55 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid last season, highlighting his importance to a side who have their work cut out chasing down Barcelona this term.