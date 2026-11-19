Thomas Frank's first assignment as Crystal Palace boss takes him to Coventry City for Saturday's gameweek 11 encounter at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Eagles manager's immediate priority will be lifting the South London side off the bottom of the Premier League table, a position that prompted Pierre Sage's swift departure after 10 top-flight matches.

Match preview

Palace have spent 14 consecutive seasons in the Premier League, and the capital club's board have taken drastic action to ensure that number becomes 15 at the end of the current campaign.

The Selhurst Park outfit entered the November international break in dire straits after a 3-1 loss to Andoni Iraola's Liverpool, marking their fourth consecutive top-flight defeat following setbacks against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Particularly striking during that run were their struggles in front of goal and defensive frailties, highlighted by an alarming 12-1 aggregate score across those defeats that ultimately cost Sage his job.

Frank's reputation suffered during his spell as Spurs boss last season, but his previous work at Brentford should give the Selhurst Park faithful confidence that a turnaround is possible.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether the Dane has conveyed his ideas in less than a week of training, with the international break also denying him access to his full squad, as the London club seek to end their four-match losing sequence.

A first victory since October and third overall would lift them above this weekend's 17th-placed hosts and potentially out of the bottom three, although the latter outcome depends on results elsewhere.

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Coventry's 3-1 defeat at Everton before the pause left Frank Lampard's men alongside Arsenal and Manchester City as the only clubs yet to draw in this season's Premier League campaign.

However, while the defending champions and Man City occupy positions in the top three, Coventry's nine points leave them just one clear of the relegation places heading into a busy period.

Lampard's men can take encouragement from collecting six of those points in front of their adoring supporters, who witnessed October victories of 4-1 over Newcastle and 3-1 against Sunderland either side of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

Although the absence of home clean sheets remains concerning, the Sky Blues' seven goals across their last three matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena represent clear progress after they failed to score in opening defeats to Hull City (1-0) and Brighton (5-0).

Now, the West Midlands side aim to secure consecutive home Premier League victories to avoid slipping into the bottom three.

Coventry City Premier League form:

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

Team News

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Caleb Yirenkyi and Bobby Thomas (calf) are doubtful for Coventry this weekend, while Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Josh Eccles (ankle) face late fitness tests; however, Frank Onyeka, Aurele Amenda (calf), Haji Wright (thigh) and Ephron Mason-Clark (knee) are expected to miss out.

Jack Rudoni is the only home player to have scored more than once, with the attacking midfielder's three goals accounting for 30% of the Sky Blues' tally of 10 this term.

After registering assists in consecutive appearances against Newcastle and Spurs in October, Brandon Thomas-Asante has dropped to the bench, but the Ghanaian forward will hope to play a pivotal role for Lampard's team this weekend.

One Palace player denied the opportunity to make an immediate impression is Jean-Philippe Mateta, who serves the second game of a three-match suspension following his straight red card in October's 2-0 defeat at Spurs.

Further concerns surround Ismaila Sarr (groin) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (ankle), who are doubtful for this weekend's encounter and could leave Frank without several match-winners.

While former Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is also touch-and-go for Saturday's match, Chadi Riad's knee injury will keep him sidelined until 2027.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Torp, Grimes; Sakamoto, Rudoni, Gboho; Awoniyi

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Disasi, Lerma; Mingueza, Wharton, Timber, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Nketiah

We say: Coventry City 2-1 Crystal Palace

Frank's appointment should provide Palace with renewed purpose, but Mateta's suspension and doubts over Sarr and Strand Larsen leave the visitors short of attacking options.

Coventry have scored seven goals across their last three home matches and could exploit the Eagles' defensive uncertainty to spoil the Dane's first assignment.

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