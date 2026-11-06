Preview: Celtic vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to move seven points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, Celtic return to league action on Sunday when they welcome Kilmarnock to Glasgow for their second meeting this season.

The Bhoys secured a dramatic second-half comeback victory over Besiktas in the Europa League during the week, while Killie head into this encounter on the back of a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone on Halloween.

Match preview

After drawing with Dundee United and suffering their first defeat to Falkirk in nearly two decades, Martin O'Neill and his Celtic side went into their midweek clash with Turkish giants Besiktas in desperate need of a positive result, having dropped to second-bottom in the Europa League league-phase table.

The Bhoys produced a lacklustre first-half display at Celtic Park on Thursday night, managing just two touches in the opposition box during the opening 45 minutes. When they fell 1-0 behind shortly after the restart, it looked as though the Glasgow giants were heading for another disappointing European result.

However, substitutes Callum Osmand and Camilo Duran inspired a remarkable turnaround as Celtic took the lead, were pegged back in the 85th minute and then responded once again to secure a 3-2 victory over Vincenzo Italiano's side.

The three points provided a much-needed boost for O'Neill's men, whose lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership had been cut after collecting just one point from their previous two league outings.

Despite the demanding nature of their European comeback, the result could provide the confidence needed to spark an improvement in domestic performances.

Celtic currently hold a four-point advantage at the summit, although arch-rivals Rangers have a game in hand and could move above them if the Bhoys fail to return to winning ways on Sunday.

© Imago / Focus Images

As for Kilmarnock, they travel to Glasgow seeking their first victory over Celtic since December 2023, having failed to win any of their previous 10 meetings with the Scottish champions.

Having finished third-bottom last season, Kilmarnock avoided the relegation playoffs with four consecutive victories to close out the 2025-26 campaign, but they would have been hoping to build on that strong finish rather than find themselves battling near the foot of the table again.

Under Neil McCann, who has won 36% of his matches since taking charge in January 2026, Kilmarnock have struggled for consistency and currently sit 11th in the 12-team division.

Two wins, three draws and seven defeats from their opening 12 matches have left McCann's side with just nine points, highlighting several areas that need to improve sooner rather than later.

Defensive frailties have been a particular concern, with Killie already conceding 28 goals at an average of 2.3 per game.

That is comfortably the worst defensive record in the Scottish Premiership, with second-highest Motherwell having shipped 20.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

Celtic form (all competitions):

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Team News

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Celtic emerged from their European victory without any further injury concerns, although changes are likely after Duran and Osmand made an impact from the bench, with the former scoring twice and the latter also finding the net.

James Forrest and Sebastian Tounekti could be the players to make way, allowing both substitutes to earn starting roles.

Canadian full-back Alistair Johnston and Yang Hyun-Jun remain sidelined through injury, although both are expected to return in the coming weeks.

As for the visitors, McCann could stick with the same starting XI that drew 2-2 with 10-man St Johnstone as he looks to find some much-needed consistency.

Former Manchester United academy product Joe Hugill is expected to retain his place up front as he looks to build on the four goal involvements he has recorded this season.

McCann will be without Bailey Rice and Maksymillian Stryjek.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Lotomba, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Tierney; Nygren, McGregor, Baur; Duran, Hogh, Osmand

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Manti; McCarthy, Deas, Stanger; Brandon, Tshibola, Lowery, Ring; Kiltie; Hugill, Daniels

We say: Celtic 3-0 Kilmarnock

Although Celtic have been inconsistent in recent weeks, their comeback victory over Besiktas should provide a timely confidence boost, and we expect them to return to winning ways in the league on Sunday.

Kilmarnock have looked particularly vulnerable defensively this season, and we believe the hosts will have enough attacking quality to exploit those weaknesses and secure a comfortable 3-0 victory.

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