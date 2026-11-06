Premier League Gameweek 10
Fulham
Nov 7, 2026 3.00pm
Craven Cottage
Newcastle

Team News: Fulham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Fulham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Every Second Media / Pro Sports Images / Azzuu

Fulham welcome Newcastle United to Craven Cottage for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last weekend, while the Magpies were beaten 1-0 at home to Everton on Monday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

 

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

NEWCASTLE

Out: Jacob Ramsey (suspended), Joelinton (unspecified), Tino Livramento (knee), Ewen Jaouen (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), Lewis Miley (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

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