Team News: Fulham vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Fulham welcome Newcastle United to Craven Cottage for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Cottagers drew 1-1 at Aston Villa last weekend, while the Magpies were beaten 1-0 at home to Everton on Monday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

NEWCASTLE

Out: Jacob Ramsey (suspended), Joelinton (unspecified), Tino Livramento (knee), Ewen Jaouen (hamstring)

Doubtful: Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), Lewis Miley (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula