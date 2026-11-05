Fulham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is set to have a fully-fit squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Craven Cottage.

Ryan Sessegnon is available for selection after serving a three-match suspension and he is set to rival Antonee Robinson for a start at left-back.

David Affengruber and Calvin Bassey are expected to retain their places at the heart of a Fulham defence that has conceded just one goal in their last three league games, while Timothy Castagne may get the nod ahead of Kenny Tete to continue at right-back.

Shea Charles and Sander Berge are the most likely duo to link up in centre-midfield, with Joshua King playing as a number 10, though Hugo Larsson, Cesar Palacios and Tom Cairney are all pushing for a start.

Palacios is also a contender to operate on the left flank, but Alex Iwobi is more likely to start again as Oscar Bobb plays on the right wing.

Gonzalo Garcia is without a goal in eight successive Premier League starts up front, but Arbeloa could keep his faith in the ex-Real Madrid man, meaning Rodrigo Muniz may have to begin on the substitutes’ bench once again.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Affengruber, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Charles; Bobb, King, Iwobi; Garcia

> Click here to see how Newcastle United could line up against Fulham