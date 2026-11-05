Newcastle lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Newcastle United could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Joelinton picked up an unspecified injury in the Magpies’ 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Monday, while Jacob Ramsey was sent off in second-half stoppage time in the same game and will now serve a one-match ban.

Tino Livramento (knee) and Ewen Jaouen (hamstring) remain sidelined through injury, while a late call is set to be made on the availability of both Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (illness) and Lewis Miley (muscle).

In the absence of Joelinton and Ramsey, head coach Matthias Jaissle may turn to 18-year-old Sean Steur to start in centre-midfield alongside Nico Gonzalez, unless he moves Joe Willock into a deeper midfield position.

Willock dropping back would open the door for Yoane Wissa to return in a shadow striker role behind William Osula up front, while Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes are the most likely duo to start out wide.

Captain Dan Burn and Fabian Schar have been preferred in central defence over the last three games and could retain their partnership in the first XI, forcing Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman to remain as substitutes.

Amar Dedic and Lewis Hall are primed to continue as full-backs, while Lukas Hornicek should also start between the sticks despite making a costly error for Everton’s only goal on Monday.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Dedic, Schar, Burn, Hall; Willock, Gonzalez; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes; Osula

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Newcastle United