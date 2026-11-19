Cambridge United will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome Stockport County to the Cledara Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the League One table, while the visitors are second.

Match preview

Cambridge United head into Saturday's clash looking to end a run of four league games without a victory.

The U's were thumped 3-0 by Leyton Orient in their most recent league game, but bounced back with an emphatic 6-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

However, that was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers in the first round of the FA Cup and Neil Harris's side will be keen to produce a much-improved performance against Stockport.

It is worth noting that Cambridge have only lost once to Stockport in their last seven meetings across all competitions dating back to 2011.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Stockport, meanwhile, arrive at the Cledara Abbey Stadium in excellent form after suffering just one defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions.

In their most recent game, Stockport beat fellow promotion contenders Reading 3-1 thanks to goals from Kyle Wootton, Ethan Ennis and Jack Diamond.

That victory saw Jimmy McNulty's side go level on points with league leaders Huddersfield Town, although the Terriers have a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Stockport have scored more goals than any other League One side so far this season with 29 and Wootton is the division's second-highest scorer with 10.

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Stockport County League One form:

Stockport County form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Louis Appere is expected to lead the line for Cambridge and will be looking to bag his first league goal since the first game of the season.

Ben Knight and Sullay Kaiki are likely to start out wide, with Raees Bangura-Williams set to continue in the No.10 role.

Stockport are expected to continue with the same side that beat Reading, with Wootton starting up front.

Diamond and Harry Wood are likely to start out wide, with Oliver Norwood and Lewis Bate set to start in midfield.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Bauer, Watts, Bradshaw; Moxon, Ruddock-Mpanzu; Knight, Bangura-Williams, Kaiki; Appere

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Whatmuff; Gordon, O'Connell, Pye; Ennis, Bate, Norwood, Osborn; Diamond, Wootton, Wood

We say: Cambridge United 1-2 Stockport County

Stockport are in excellent form and should have enough to beat a Cambridge side that are without a win in their last four league games.

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