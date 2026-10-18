Preview: Cambridge United vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Looking to climb to the top of the League One table, in-form Cambridge United welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Abbey Stadium on Tuesday night for their 11th league fixture of the campaign.

The U's came from behind to maintain their unbeaten away record in the third tier, with a stoppage-time winner securing a 2-1 victory over Barnsley on Saturday, while the Chairboys returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Notts County in Tom Hounsell's first win since becoming permanent manager.

Match preview

After securing promotion from League Two last season, Cambridge United returned to League One with questions over how they would fare in the division above.

After 10 fixtures back in the third tier for the first time since their relegation in May 2025, Neil Harris's side have made an impressive start and currently sit fifth in the table, having recorded five wins, four draws and just one defeat, with the U's unbeaten since the end of August.

Their promotion campaign last season was built on a strong home record and defensive solidity, with Cambridge losing just twice in 23 matches at the Abbey Stadium and conceding only 33 goals across 46 fourth-tier fixtures, a defensive record unmatched by any other side in England's top four divisions.

The start of the 2026-27 season has followed a similar pattern, with their performances on the road particularly impressive and helping them secure a place in the playoff positions.

After five away matches, Harris's men remain unbeaten on their travels and secured their second away victory of the campaign in stoppage time at the weekend, with Shayne Lavery's late winner sealing a 2-1 triumph at Oakwell and extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to nine matches.

© Imago

As for the visitors, Wycombe Wanderers have begun life under new manager Hounsell after he was appointed on a permanent basis following a successful spell as interim boss.

Replacing Michael Duff following his dismissal after a poor run of form, Hounsell guided the Chairboys out of the relegation zone and oversaw a five-match unbeaten run during his caretaker spell, with Saturday's result marking his first victory since taking charge of the Buckinghamshire-based side permanently.

Hounsell's first match following his appointment ended in disappointment, as Wycombe suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at home to Luton Town.

However, they bounced back against Notts County, with an own goal just before half time and a Fred Onyedinma strike shortly before the final whistle securing a 2-0 victory and lifting them into the top half of the table.

Aside from the heavy defeat to the Hatters, the Chairboys have enjoyed a positive run since Duff's departure and have climbed from second bottom to 11th in just over a month, with Hounsell boasting a 71.43% win rate across his seven matches in the dugout.

If Wycombe can extend their unbeaten run against Cambridge to six matches on Tuesday night, they could move to within touching distance of the playoff places ahead of next weekend.

Cambridge United League One form:

Cambridge United form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Cambridge United appear to have emerged from their weekend victory over Barnsley without any fresh injury concerns and could therefore name an unchanged side from their late win at Oakwell.

Lavery came off the bench at half time, provided an assist and scored the winner before being substituted again, capping a match-changing cameo.

However, he appears to have avoided injury and could come into the starting XI on Tuesday.

Harris will, however, remain without Callum Stead, Callum Perry and Shane McLoughlin, who are all sidelined.

Wycombe also emerged from their victory over Notts County without any additional injury concerns and may look to retain the winning formula.

Captain Jack Grimmer is expected to continue at right-back, while Onyedinma and Jayden Wareham are likely to feature in attack as they look to add to the three League One goals they have each scored this season.

Cambridge United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Bennett, Heffernan, Watts, Bradshaw; Ball; Knight, Mpanzu, Moxon, Heath; Ahadme

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Scowen, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Mullins; Wareham

We say: Cambridge United 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Cambridge United return home looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches, and we expect Harris's side to maintain that record on Tuesday night.

Wycombe have enjoyed a positive spell under Hounsell and should provide a stern test for the hosts, with both teams potentially settling for a fifth league draw of the season in a closely fought contest under the lights.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.