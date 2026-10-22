Preview: AFC Wimbledon vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Wimbledon will be looking to end their losing run when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

Wimbledon will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday, having suffered a third consecutive defeat against Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

The Dons were thumped 3-0 at home, with Michael Smith bagging a brace and Jon Russell also finding the back of the net.

That result followed a heavy 5-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday and a 2-1 loss against Plymouth Argyle, with the fact that Wimbledon have conceded 10 goals across those three matches highlighting their defensive problems.

Reflecting on his side's recent struggles, head coach Johnnie Jackson suggested they have "gone away from the Wimbledon that's got us success".

However, Wimbledon will take some heart from the fact that they have only lost twice to Wycombe in their last 13 meetings across all competitions.

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Wycombe, meanwhile, were denied victory by a stoppage-time own goal in Tuesday's 2-2 draw away to Cambridge United.

Jayden Wareham scored twice to put the visitors in control, but Connor Taylor's late own goal ensured that the points were shared.

The Chairboys have enjoyed something of a renaissance under new boss Tom Hounsell, who has guided them to five wins, two draws and one defeat in his eight games in charge so far.

Wycombe were second from bottom when Hounsell took charge, initially on an interim basis, and have now moved eight places up the table.

AFC Wimbledon League One form:

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D

L

L

L

AFC Wimbledon form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W W

D

L

W

D

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Wimbledon could replace Callum Maycock with James Tilley, having made that change at half time against Mansfield.

Jayden Stockley is expected to continue up front, while Zack Nelson and Alistair Smith are set to start in midfield.

Wycombe, meanwhile, will be hoping Wareham can continue his good form up front with support from Fred Onyedinma.

Aaron Morley, Caolan Boyd-Munce and Luke Leahy are expected to continue in midfield.

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup:

Bursik; Yiadom, Johnson, Simmonds, Seddon, Sasu; Maycock, Smith, Nelson, Hippolyte; Stockley

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Taylor, Cook, Hagelskjaer; Grimmer, Morley, Boyd-Munce, Leahy, Harvie; Onyedinma, Wareham

We say: AFC Wimbledon 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe are in much better form than Wimbledon and should have enough quality to pick up all three points.

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