Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Notts County - prediction, team news, lineups

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they host Notts County at Adams Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit 15th in the League One table, while the visitors are 22nd.

Match preview

Wycombe suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Luton Town last weekend, with Jack Grimmer scoring a late consolation after a dominant display from the Hatters.

It was the first game since Tom Hounsell was named permanent head coach, with the 36-year-old rewarded after guiding Wycombe to four victories and one draw across all competitions following the sacking of Michael Duff.

Hounsell admitted the Luton defeat was "a bit of a reality check" for Wycombe and they will be desperate to bounce back on Saturday.

The Chairboys have been a real threat going forward this season, bagging 14 goals in nine league games so far, but they have the joint-worst defensive record in the division with 20 goals conceded.

It is also worth noting that Wycombe have only beaten Notts County once in their last nine meetings.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Notts County have struggled with the step-up to League One so far this season, picking up one win, four draws and three defeats from eight games.

The Magpies have lost their last three league matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Oxford United last weekend, despite Rory Finneran scoring a late goal.

Martin Paterson's side are under huge pressure to avoid relegation this season, but will draw confidence from their midweek performance in the EFL Trophy.

Notts County thumped Nottingham Forest Under-21s 5-1 on Tuesday, with Luka Smyth, Jacob Bedeau, Lee Ndlovu, Conor Grant and Callum Roberts all scoring.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

L D

W

W

D

L

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

W W

W

D

W

L

Notts County League One form:

W D D

L

L

L

Notts County form (all competitions):

D

L L

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Jack Grimmer and Cauley Woodrow replaced Sam Parker and Ewan Henderson at half-time against Luton and they may start for Wycombe on Saturday.

Jayden Wareham is expected to partner Woodrow up front, having made a strong start to life at Wycombe with three goals in five games.

Notts County could also make several changes, with Max Sanders, Nick Tsaroulla and Finneran in line to replace Matt Palmer, James Gibbons and Ollie Cooper.

Daniel Kanu is expected to lead the line, with support from Grant and Roberts.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Casey, Cook, Taylor; Grimmer, Morley, Scowen, Onyedinma, Harvie; Wareham, Woodrow

Notts County possible starting lineup:

Belshaw; Ness, McDonald, Bedeau; Tsaroulla, Sanders, Finneran, Samuels-Smith; Roberts, Grant; Kanu

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Notts County

Despite suffering a disappointing defeat last weekend, Wycombe are in much better form than Notts County and should have enough quality to pick up all three points.

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