Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez and two other defenders as transfer targets ahead of the January window.

Hansi Flick's men have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign on the domestic scene, winning 11 of their opening 12 top-flight contests, meaning that they sit top of the La Liga standings.

Barca have been linked heavily to new defensive additions in recent times, including Tottenham Hotspur man Pedro Perro, however, it is believed that the Catalans are not pursuing a deal for the World Cup winner in the New Year.

Head coach Flick is supposedly targeting the signing of a centre-back and a full-back during the upcoming trading point, aiming to strengthen his side's chances of winning the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

Hoping to record four consecutive competitive victories, Barcelona welcome Europe-chasing Villarreal to Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon, when club action will return following the international break.

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Barca eyeing up Martinez, Schlotterback moves?

As per Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will press forward in their search for a new defender during the January transfer window, in which head coach Flick is expected to be backed by sporting director Deco.

The report claims that Barca are keen on the cost-effective option of bringing Manchester United centre-back Martinez to the club, with the 2022 World Cup winner approaching the end of his contract at Old Trafford.

As well as the outspoken United star, it is understood that the La Liga leaders are also eyeing up a move for Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, who is capable of playing at centre-back and left-back.

The 26-year-old was given his senior Germany debut by Barca boss Flick in March 2022, and the Dortmund sweetheart is supposedly available for £50m ahead of the winter transfer window.

Finally, it is believed that Barca's hierarchy are yet to shelve the possibility of signing Inter Milan and Italy defender Alessandro Bastoni, who is said to be open to a La Liga switch amid a £33m valuation.

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Pochettino provides Martinez, Man Utd boost

After his explosive comments following defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Martinez created a major rift between himself and the Manchester United board, as well as former head coach Carrick.

The general consensus is that the 28-year-old's time at Old Trafford is up, and it would be surprising if the Red Devils triggered the extension clause in the defender's current contract.

That being said, the arrival of compatriot Mauricio Pochettino could hand Martinez a second chance this season, with the centre-back potentially playing himself back into favour at the Theatre of Dreams.