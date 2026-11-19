Oxford United will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit third in the League One table, while the visitors are 13th.

Match preview

Oxford are unbeaten in their last 10 league matches, a run that saw them beat local rivals Reading 2-0 in their most recent league game.

That was followed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Stevenage in the FA Cup round, but Oxford did bounce back with a 4-0 thrashing of Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy.

Aaron Ramsey's side will be looking to carry that momentum into Saturday's fixture, knowing that a win could see them move into the automatic promotion places if results elsewhere go in their favour.

Oxford boast the second best defensive record in the division, having conceded just 11 goals in 13 games, and they have kept three clean sheets in their last four league games.

However, it is worth noting that Oxford have not beaten Wycombe in their last seven meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Wycombe travel to Oxford looking to continue their good form, having gone unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.

Their most recent fixture was a 2-0 victory away against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup, which saw Connor Taylor open the scoring before Daniel Harvie added a second.

The Chairboys had also recorded a 2-0 League One victory over Burton Albion in their most recent league outing, with Jayden Wareham and Cauley Woodrow on target.

Tom Hounsell will be delighted with his side's improvement in recent weeks and he will be hoping his side can cause an upset against Oxford on Saturday.

Oxford United League One form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Oxford are expected to be without winger Aidomo Emakhu after he was forced off against Cheltenham with an injury and Jin-woo Jeon could replace him.

Mark Harris is set to lead the line, while Cameron Brannagan and Kai Andrews are likely to start in midfield.

Wycombe will be without Danny Ings after the striker picked up a hamstring problem against Accrington and Wareham is set to start up front instead.

Fred Onyedinma and Malik Mothersille are expected to feature out wide, with Josh Scowen and Caolan Boyd-Munce continuing their partnership in midfield.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Kioso, Helik, Brown, Currie; Andrews, Brannagan; Jeon, Goodrham, Dembele; Harris

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Grimmer, Taylor, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Scowen, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Woodrow, Mothersille; Wareham

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Both sides are are enjoying a good run of form in the league, but Oxford's strong defensive record and home advantage should give them the edge.

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