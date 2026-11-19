Kilmarnock and Aberdeen face off in an early relegation six-pointer in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at BBSP Stadium Rugby Park.

Killie are rock bottom in the Scottish Premiership table with nine points from 12 matches, while Aberdeen are just two points and one place above them.

Match preview

Kilmarnock have shown glimpses of a promising side under Neil McCann, but their reckless defending is proving to be a major stumbling block.

They have managed just two wins in 13 league matches, losing eight of those encounters, and are enduring a particularly difficult spell, having suffered three defeats in their last four outings.

Killie have scored 13 goals this season, showing that they possess the attacking threat to trouble opponents, but their defensive frailties are turning into a recurring nightmare.

McCann's side have conceded 29 goals so far, more than any other team in the division, and unless they address that problem, climbing the table will become an increasingly difficult task.

The East Ayrshire club have won just once in their last seven matches, while their home form has been particularly poor, with only five points collected from six games and 15 goals conceded.

© Iconsport / PA images / Icon Sport

Earlier this week, Aberdeen appointed Mario Frick as their new head coach following the dismissal of Stephen Robinson.

There is an acute sense of instability at the club, with the former Liechtenstein striker becoming their fourth manager in 2026, following Robinson, Peter Leven and Jimmy Thelin.

Frick guided Vaduz to promotion in 2020 before helping Luzern avoid relegation in 2021, and he will need to work similar magic at Aberdeen as the club look to navigate their current crisis.

The Dons have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions and managed just one victory in their last six Scottish Premiership outings.

Aberdeen have collected only four points on the road this season, but they have lost just once to Kilmarnock in their last six meetings across all competitions.

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

McCann does not have any major injury concerns, with goalkeeper Maksymilian Stryjek his only absentee.

The 30-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury but is expected to return by the start of next month.

It will take time for Frick to get a better understanding of his squad, but his immediate priority will be to motivate the players and prevent another defeat in this crucial encounter.

The Dons, meanwhile, are without Lewis Mayo (foot), Chris Cadden (hamstring), Kristers Towers (knee), Emmanuel Gyamfi (thigh) and Mats Knoester (tendon), although all five are expected to return by the middle of next month.

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Brandon, McCarthy, Stranger, Schjonning-Larsen; Tshibola, Lowery; Kiltie, John-Jules, Owen; Hugill

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Muller; Guinness-Walker, Happe, Milne, Devlin; Afeez, Lyons; Yogane, Ronan, Mahou; Nisbet

We say: Kilmarnock 1-1 Aberdeen

A new manager often brings fresh energy to a team, and that could provide Aberdeen with the much-needed impetus to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat. The Dons are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Killie, and we back them to preserve that record in this crucial encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.