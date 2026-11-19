Separated by three places in the Premier League table, 12th-placed Tottenham Hotspur welcome Ipswich Town to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday seeking a return to winning ways on matchday 11.

Leeds United halted Spurs' three-match league winning streak before the hiatus, and the capital club now aim to begin a seemingly favourable run of fixtures with a positive result against the Tractor Boys.

Match preview

Roberto De Zerbi could have been forgiven for entering the international break disappointed after Leeds ended his side's three-match winning run at the start of the month.

Spurs scored seven goals and conceded just once across victories of 3-1, 2-0 and 2-0 over Coventry City, Chelsea and Crystal Palace to close out October, following a creditable 1-1 draw with 10 men at Manchester United.

Returning to home comforts in the capital presents an ideal opportunity for the Lilywhites to regain winning momentum as they pursue a third consecutive triumph in front of their supporters after victories over Coventry and Palace.

The upcoming schedule will quietly please De Zerbi, whose team face Ipswich, Sunderland, Fulham and Hull across their next five matches, offering encouragement ahead of those encounters with bottom-eight clubs.

Having already collected eight points from a possible 12 against the other four sides in the bottom eight, Spurs, currently four points behind fifth-placed Chelsea, will target another victory that could lift them into the division's top half.

© Iconsport / Sport Press Photo

Overcoming Ipswich will be far from straightforward for the North Londoners, despite the Tractor Boys winning only one of their last six Premier League matches and losing three.

The defeats suffered by Gary O'Neil's men against Everton, Manchester City and Bournemouth have all been narrow, underlining their battling qualities.

With their other two matches outside a 2-1 home victory over Fulham producing draws against Nottingham Forest (1-1) and Hull City (2-2), the travelling supporters will hope for another competitive showing from the promoted side.

That ambition is tempered by Ipswich collecting just four points from a possible 15 away from home this season, although O'Neil's men have recovered from a 5-2 gameweek two thrashing at Manchester United to beat Palace 3-2 and draw 2-2 at Hull, either side of defeats of 1-0 at Everton and 3-2 at Man City.

Although they have conceded at least twice in four of their five away matches since returning to the big time, the travelling supporters will back their side to secure a positive result if they deliver another spirited performance outside Portman Road.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League form:

Ipswich Town Premier League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Spurs have several injury doubts ahead of this weekend's match, with Mykhailo Mudryk (ankle), Martin Dubravka (knee), Savio (muscle), Mathys Tel (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (knee) and Tosin Adarabioyo (calf) facing assessments, while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert remain sidelined with knee problems.

Mohammed Kudus has yet to score a league goal this season, but the playmaker's three assists and ability to threaten from unlikely positions make him a potential match-winner for the home side.

No Spurs player has scored more league goals than Jan Paul van Hecke, a notable statistic for the two-goal centre-back ahead of Saturday's encounter with the Tractor Boys.

O'Neil's side, meanwhile, have five players with two goals apiece: Emersonn, Jack Clarke, Julio Enciso, Leif Davis and Zian Flemming.

While Flemming has yet to start for the visitors, with Emersonn generally preferred at centre-forward, the former Burnley man's two away goals make him a potential game-changer off the bench in North London.

Unlike Spurs, who have several injury doubts, the visitors are believed to have a healthy squad for their gameweek-11 trip to the capital.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes; Kudus, Gray, Marmoush; Solanke

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Greaves, O'Shea, Diop; Ouattara, Lukic, Palacios, Davis; Maeda, Enciso; Emersonn

We say: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Ipswich Town

Ipswich have scored four goals across their last two away matches, offering encouragement that their varied attacking threats can trouble a Tottenham side carrying several fitness concerns.

Nevertheless, the visitors' inability to keep opponents quiet on their travels should provide enough opportunities for Spurs to secure another home success.

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