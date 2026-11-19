Vitor Matos takes charge of his first game at Strasbourg on Saturday when Brest visit the Stade de la Meinau, with the hosts looking to revive their season after a disappointing run of form prior to the international break.

The Alsace hosts sit 13th in the Ligue 1 table with 10 points from as many matches, just two clear of the relegation zone and five behind this weekend's opponents, who are themselves two points adrift of sixth-placed Nice.

Match preview

Strasbourg head into Saturday's encounter having lost five of their last six league matches, with their only victory during that spell coming in an emphatic 5-1 home triumph over Auxerre on November 1.

While that result provided a brief respite following defeats to Paris FC, Nice and Paris Saint-Germain, Le Racing were unable to build on that success before the international break, going down 3-1 away to Toulouse on November 6.

That setback left Strasbourg with six defeats from their opening 10 league fixtures, scoring 18 times, while conceding 22 at the other end leaves the Alasce side with the second-worst defensive record among teams outside the bottom three, with at least three goals shipped in four separate matches.

Defensive frailties have been particularly evident on the road, where the Alsatian side have lost five of six league outings and conceded 16 goals, with a 6-2 victory over Troyes in early September accounting for their only away win during that spell.

However, Strasbourg have been considerably more competitive at the Stade de la Meinau, where they have picked up seven points from four games (W2, D1, L1) this term, and home advantage could prove valuable as the club looks to make a fresh start.

Saturday's fixture also marks the beginning of Matos's tenure following the club's decision to part company with Hugo Oliveira on Wednesday, with the former becoming Le Racing’s fourth head coach in less than a year after the departures of Liam Rosenior and Gary O'Neil.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Brest will be looking to maintain their momentum after signing off before the international break with consecutive 2-0 victories over Lorient and Lyon, recording back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and since three straight triumphs between late February and March.

Julien Lachuer's side have now won four of their opening 10 Ligue 1 fixtures (D3, L3) and have shown a reasonable balance at both ends of the pitch, conceding 12 goals while their tally of 18 scored is bettered only by Rennes (21) among teams outside the top six.

The Pirates have also been relatively consistent away from home, picking up eight points from five league trips through two wins, two draws and one defeat, with Auxerre responsible for their only setback on the road.

Furthermore, Brest have enjoyed considerable success on recent visits to Strasbourg, winning three of the last four encounters and drawing the other, while keeping clean sheets in three of those matches.

However, the visitors will be mindful of their most recent encounter, which ended in a 2-1 defeat when both sides met in Brest in May.



Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

Strasbourg are waiting to assess Filip Jorgensen after the goalkeeper withdrew from Denmark duty with a minor injury, while Giovanni Reyna remains doubtful after missing international commitments following a thigh problem against Toulouse.

Joaquin Panichelli continues to recover from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and Fabio Balde is also doubtful after missing the last three club fixtures with a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, Jeyland Mitchell could miss a second consecutive match due to a fitness issue, while Maxi Oyedele has been sidelined since August and has yet to feature this season.

Gessime Yassine leads Strasbourg's scoring charts with four league goals and is expected to retain his place on the right flank after limited involvement with the Morocco national team during the international break.

Brest will once again look to Ludovic Ajorque to lead the attacking line, with the French forward having scored five goals this term, while Kamory Doumbia, who has found the net four times this campaign, is expected to provide support in the number 10 role.

The visitors are likely to remain without captain Brendan Chardonnet, who is yet to feature this season because of a calf injury, while Raphael Le Guen continues his recovery from a fractured fibula.



Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Atwi, Coulibaly, Doukoure, Oso; Sousa, Essugo, El Mourabet; Yassine, Harder, Godo

Brest possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Lala, Lloris, Tousart, Locko; Magnetti, Chotard; Mama Balde, Doumbia, Edjouma; Ajorque

We say: Strasbourg 1-2 Brest

Matos could bring a welcome injection of energy to Strasbourg, but just two days of training are unlikely to be enough to resolve the defensive shortcomings that have plagued the hosts this season.

Brest arrive on the back of consecutive victories, leaving the visitors well placed to edge a closely contested encounter and extend their impressive record at Stade de la Meinau.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.