Preview: Watford vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Leaders Middlesbrough make the trip to Watford on Saturday afternoon looking to respond to suffering just their second defeat of the season.

At a time when the visitors sit in first place in the Championship table, the Hornets are down in 20th position.

Match preview

Having not lost in the Championship since August 22, Middlesbrough boss Kim Hellberg would not have envisaged that the absence of leading marksman Will Lankshear would significantly impact his team against Wrexham.

However, the Championship frontrunners produced one of their worst performances of the season to lose 2-0 at the Racecourse Ground.

Although supporters have been reassured that the issue with the England Under-21 international is not serious, Hellberg will understand that his team need to deliver a positive display if the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster misses out again.

Despite sitting in top spot courtesy of 13 points from five matches before the trip to Wrexham, there are just three points separating first and sixth position.

Meanwhile, Boro only possess the seventh-best away record in the division, as well as keeping just one clean sheet in seven such encounters.

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Watford boss Alessio Dionisi remains under pressure to keep his role at Vicarage Road with the club having recently held a record of six defeats in 10 matches.

Nevertheless, two victories have been posted in their last four outings, with their other two defeats coming against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City by one-goal margins.

Their victories have been against Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City respectively, both with clean sheets at Vicarage Road.

Thirteen of Watford's 14 points in this season's Championship have come at home, despite scoring just nine goals in seven matches on familiar territory.

Watford Championship form:

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Hector Kyprianou serving a one-match ban for five yellow cards, Martin Payero could be recalled into Watford's midfield.

Mamadou Doumbia is an alternative to Myron Boadu in attack, but Dionisi will be against making many changes to his starting lineup.

The likes of Jeremy Ngakia, Edoardo Bove and Michail Antonio are among those expected to miss out through injury.

If Lankshear is unable to return from a minor muscle injury, David Strelec will likely replace Kyle Joseph down the centre of the attack.

Riley McGree and Myles Peart-Harris will come under consideration for a return in central midfield or as one of the number 10s.

Alfie Jones and Rokas Pukstas are still unavailable through injury.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Keben, Pollock, Bola; Kayembe, Payero; Maamma, Bravo, Mavididi; Boadu

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Phillips, Malanda, Ayling; Brittain, Berhalter, Morris, Borges; Cozier-Duberry, McGree; Strelec

We say: Watford 1-3 Middlesbrough

A positive spin can be put on Watford's recent four matches, while they are a far better outfit at Vicarage Road than on their travels. Nevertheless, we can only back Boro to come through this contest, even if it may initially prove to be a struggle.

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