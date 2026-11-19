Southampton will resume their Championship campaign with a home clash against Derby County on Saturday.

The Saints return from the international break in seventh spot, while the Rams are languishing in 23rd place in the Championship table.

Match preview

Southampton enjoyed a fine run of form after returning from the September/October international break, recording four wins and two draws in a six-game unbeaten run.

However, their undefeated streak came to a disappointing end with a 1-0 away loss against basement side Preston North End in their final outing before the two-week break.

Tonda Eckert’s side failed to produce a response to Jordan Thompson’s 33rd-minute effort, as they drew a blank for the first time on the road this season.

Despite that result, the Saints are still firmly in the promotion battle, sitting in seventh spot and five points adrift of the automatic promotion places ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the Rams.

They head into that contest with the league’s best home record, having won six and drawn one of their seven Championship outings at St Mary’s this term, scoring 20 goals and conceding on just five occasions.

They have also won their last two home league games against Derby, including a hard-fought 2-1 victory in April’s encounter between the two sides.

© Imago / Focus Images

While the Saints are targeting promotion, Derby are focusing on retaining their Championship status after winning just two of their 15 league matches (D4, L9).

They at least managed to end a 10-game winless run in their final outing before the international window, which saw them overturn a one-goal deficit to record a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.

Ryan Nyambe, Jack Robinson and Rhian Brewster all found the net in the second period to ease some of the heavy pressure on head coach John Eustace.

However, Eustace knows he needs a positive run of results if he is to prove he is the right manager to lead Derby out of their current predicament, with five points separating the Rams from safety.

Derby have failed to win any of their last five away games, but they have at least enjoyed success on the south coast this season, with September’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth representing their only win on the road this term.

If they are to claim the spoils on Saturday, the visitors will need to claim their first Championship win at St Mary’s since recording a 2-1 victory in the second leg of the 2006-07 playoff semi-finals.

Southampton Championship form:

Derby County Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Southampton defender Keven Schlotterbeck will be out for around six weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the defeat to Preston.

The Saints will also have to assess their star forward Cyle Larin, who missed the last four games before the international window with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Caspar Jander is another injury concern, having sat out the previous three matches with a muscular injury.

As for the Rams, Sammie Szmodics is expected to be out until mid-December after sustaining a knee injury in the loss to Norwich at the start of the month.

Derby are also without Craig Forsyth, Sondre Langas, Charlie Taylor and Derry Murkin for the trip to the south coast.

Eiran Cashin, Matt Clarke, Joe Ward, Ryan Hedges and Patrick Agyemang are closing in on making their respective returns from injury, although it remains to be seen whether any of the quintet will be ready for Saturday’s fixture.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Abbott, Manning; Downes, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Nyambe, Duffy, Sanderson, Robinson; Travis, Ozoh; Brewster, Clark, Fuseini; Morris

We say: Southampton 3-1 Derby County

Southampton have dropped just two points across their first seven home league games, and we think they will enjoy another victorious outing in front of their supporters, considering Derby have lost three of their last five away trips.

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