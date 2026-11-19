Rayo Vallecano and Valencia will both be looking to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their respective La Liga campaigns in Madrid on Saturday.

Valencia's last match at this level ended in a 3-0 reverse to Real Madrid, while Rayo were beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad in their final fixture ahead of the November international break.

Match preview

Rayo have a record of three wins, three draws and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with a total of 12 points leaving them in 14th spot in the La Liga table.

The capital outfit are currently six points off sixth-placed Sevilla and two points outside of the relegation zone, so it has been a mixed start to the campaign, and they have only managed to win one of their last five fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Benat San Jose's side have been impressive on home soil this season, picking up 10 points from five matches, but it has been a struggle for them on their travels, yet to record a win from six fixtures.

Los Franjirrojos, who finished eighth in Spain's top flight last season, have only managed to win 10 of their previous 52 matches against Valencia throughout history.

However, four of their last five contests have finished all square, including a 1-1 draw in the corresponding match between the two teams last season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Valencia have not actually beaten Rayo since December 2023, while they have just two wins over the capital outfit in all competitions since December 2014.

Seven of the last 10 matches between these two teams have finished level, but Los Che will have their eyes on what would be just a third league win of the campaign.

A record of two wins, three draws and seven defeats from 12 matches has left Javier Aguirre's side down in 19th spot in the table, picking up just nine points.

Los Che suffered a 3-0 defeat to Real Madrid in their last league fixture, but they have been in action since, securing their spot in the second round of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 6-0 victory over Tavernes on November 10.

Valencia have actually claimed seven of their nine league points this season on their travels, boasting a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

Valencia La Liga form:

Valencia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Rayo will again be missing Augusto Batalla through injury this weekend, while Alvaro Garcia, Marash Kumbulla, Luiz Felipe and Oscar Valentin could also be absent.

Sergio Camello has scored seven times in 12 league appearances during the 2026-27 campaign, and the 25-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There is also set to be a spot in the wide for Jorge de Frutos, while Pathe Ciss should continue in the middle of the midfield for the capital outfit.

As for Valencia, Jose Gaya is suspended following his red card against Real Madrid.

Sergi Canos is a long-term absentee due to a serious knee injury, while Diego Lopez and David Otorbi remain fitness doubts for the away side.

Umar Sadiq and Arnaut Danjuma are facing late fitness tests, but the expectation is that the duo will be available for selection on Saturday.

There will be changes to the side that started the game against Real Madrid, with Luis Rioja and Filip Ugrinic expected to be introduced into the XI.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Audero; Ratiu, Lejeune, Sadick, Pedrosa; Lopez, Ciss; De Frutos, Diaz, Palazon; Camello

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Maffeo, Pepelu, Tarrega, De Haas; Guerra, Rodriguez, Ugrinic; Danjuma, Sadiq, Rioja

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Valencia

Recent history points to a draw on Saturday, with the two teams sharing the spoils on a number of occasions of late; a close match could potentially finish 1-1.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.