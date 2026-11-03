Champions League suspended players: Bayern Munich boost as trio banned for this week's fixtures

The league phase of the Champions League continues this week as the 36 teams head into matchday four looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Arguably the tie of the latest batch of fixtures is Barcelona playing host to Aston Villa - who boast a 100% record - at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, all 18 matches are important in their own right as this stage of the competition reaches the halfway point.

As highlighted by Sports Mole, there are just three players serving suspensions ahead of matchday four.

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 4 • 27.10.2026 UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players for League Phase Matchday 4 No. Player Status Atletico de Madrid 23 Morten Hjulmand Red card v Stuttgart Suspended Misses MD 4 v Bayern Munich Inter Milan 95 Alessandro Bastoni Sent off v Shakhtar Donetsk Suspended Misses MD 4 at Feyenoord Lille 8 Ethan Mbappe Three-match ban for red card v Real Betis Suspended Misses MD 4 at Bodo/Glimt Shakhtar Donetsk 6 Marlon Gomes Three yellow cards At risk Banned for next match if booked v Sporting CP

Bayern Munich boost ahead of Champions League MD4 fixtures

Like he has done for the previous two matchdays, Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe continues to serve a suspension.

The brother of Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe completes this three-match ban for an elbow on Real Betis player Natan on matchday one.

With UEFA deeming that Mbappe had 'assaulted another player', it subsequently led to the rare length of punishment.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been handed a boost ahead of their meeting with Atletico Madrid, with Morten Hjulmand serving a suspension.

Hjulmand was dismissed for a high challenge on Stuttgart player Angelo Stiller last month.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is the third player to sit out the upcoming match through a ban.

Bastoni was dismissed for two yellow cards in the space of 120 seconds versus Shakhtar Donetsk, and he will now miss the game at Feyenoord.