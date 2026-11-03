Champions League suspended players: Bayern Munich boost as trio banned for this week's fixtures

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Bayern boost as three players suspended for Champions League MD4
© Imago / Alterphotos

The league phase of the Champions League continues this week as the 36 teams head into matchday four looking to bolster their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Arguably the tie of the latest batch of fixtures is Barcelona playing host to Aston Villa - who boast a 100% record - at Camp Nou on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, all 18 matches are important in their own right as this stage of the competition reaches the halfway point.

As highlighted by Sports Mole, there are just three players serving suspensions ahead of matchday four.

 

UCL 2026/27: Suspended Players Official UEFA booking list • Before League Phase Matchday 4 • 27.10.2026
UEFA Champions League 2026/27 suspended players for League Phase Matchday 4
No. Player Status
Atletico de Madrid
23 Morten HjulmandRed card v Stuttgart SuspendedMisses MD 4 v Bayern Munich
Inter Milan
95 Alessandro BastoniSent off v Shakhtar Donetsk SuspendedMisses MD 4 at Feyenoord
Lille
8 Ethan MbappeThree-match ban for red card v Real Betis SuspendedMisses MD 4 at Bodo/Glimt
Shakhtar Donetsk
6 Marlon GomesThree yellow cards At riskBanned for next match if booked v Sporting CP
Source: UEFA official booking list, 27.10.2026

Bayern Munich boost ahead of Champions League MD4 fixtures

Like he has done for the previous two matchdays, Lille midfielder Ethan Mbappe continues to serve a suspension.

The brother of Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappe completes this three-match ban for an elbow on Real Betis player Natan on matchday one.

With UEFA deeming that Mbappe had 'assaulted another player', it subsequently led to the rare length of punishment.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been handed a boost ahead of their meeting with Atletico Madrid, with Morten Hjulmand serving a suspension.

Hjulmand was dismissed for a high challenge on Stuttgart player Angelo Stiller last month.

Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is the third player to sit out the upcoming match through a ban.

Bastoni was dismissed for two yellow cards in the space of 120 seconds versus Shakhtar Donetsk, and he will now miss the game at Feyenoord.

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