Mauricio Pochettino has explained the importance of 'creating the culture' at Manchester United, as the Argentine looks to build a positive environment following his arrival as head coach.

The 54-year-old will take charge of his first Man United match on Sunday afternoon, when the 20-time English champions tackle Liverpool at Anfield.

Pochettino officially started work as Red Devils head coach on Wednesday, having flown straight to England after managing his final USA game against Haiti.

The South American has taken charge of a team that currently sit down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, picking up just eight points from their first 10 games of the season.

“It's a mistake to see the [current] situation. We need to see the potential of this club. Of course, the circumstances are the circumstances, and we need to be responsible for the circumstances. But at the same time, we need to understand that it's a game and, to connect with the game, we need to feel free," Pochettino told Man United's official website.

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Pochettino explains importance of "culture" at Man United

“The players need to express their talent. We need to create the environment and the platform for the players to perform. That is the most important thing and that is our priority now – it’s to work with them and try to take the pressure.

“Pressure needs to bring energy, responsibility needs to bring energy. Because if not, it's too heavy to put all that pressure and responsibility on your back.

"When you connect with the game, you connect through your talent and when you feel freedom, when you feel happy, when you want to play for your teammates, when you want to play for your family, when you want to play for your club, your fans.

“That is what we need to create all together and I think we have an amazing staff - we were talking a lot today. Then [we need to] settle all the principles and the ideas and to create our own philosophy and start from zero. I think with the power of this club and the fans supporting us, I think we will get in the place that we deserve to be.

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Pochettino: "The players need to express their talent"

“To create the culture is the most important [thing]. Create the habits, the principles, and I think that is what we want to create. We need to [be] looking forward and to find a way to create the best habits and the culture that makes us close to winning every single game.

“The best squad that we can have are the players that we have and we need to love the players that we have. We need to support the players.

"We need to provide all the tools for them to perform. It's only an act of responsibility now to start to work and provide them the facility to translate all their talent on the field.”

Pochettino's training session on Thursday included both Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu, with the defensive duo both in line to be available against Liverpool.