New Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank has vowed to give his “very best” to ensure that the Eagles will avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

The 53-year-old was officially unveiled as Palace’s new boss on Monday, just five days after the sacking of his predecessor Pierre Sage who lasted less than five months at Selhurst Park.

Frank has taken over an Eagles outfit that is sitting rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of their opening 10 games and conceding a division-high 24 goals.

The Dane was believed to be on Palace’s radar in the summer, but he made it clear that he wanted an extended break away from management before assessing his options.

Frank now feels that the time is right to return to the Premier League “circus” for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in February after a underwhelming eight-month spell in charge, winning just 34.2% of his 38 games in North London.

Remembered fondly for his successful seven-year tenure as Brentford boss, Frank is excited to take the reins at an “iconic” club in the form of Crystal Palace and is confident that he can steer them away from trouble.

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Frank relishing Premier League return with Crystal Palace

Speaking at his first press conference on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Coventry City, Frank told reporters: "It's good to be back! It's a little bit of surprise, the feeling I have in the body; how good it feels.

"Of course I said yes for a reason, to join Palace and go back into the circus and into the Premier League.

"It's just so good to be back and I'm in no doubt there won't be times where it won't feel like that, but I'm happy to be here."

"For me Palace is an iconic club in England and it's also shown that, in many years in the Premier League, doing fantastic things,” Frank added.

"Selhurst Park is a fantastic place to go, to watch football, to feel the atmosphere, to feel a proper game.

"I think Palace, when I've faced them over the years have always been a tough team to play. It's always been difficult."

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Frank: “Timing - in life and football - is everything”

Frank was enjoying a break away from football in Australia with his family, but he was persuaded by Crystal Palace to return to the Premier League in the middle of a season.

"It's been of course extremely busy. In every aspect, of course, to join a pre-season is a privilege and I've had the privilege to do that in the other clubs I've been in,” said the Dane.

"The good thing is that you want to implement all your ideas, and that will take some time to hit the ground running, but I know what I want and the direction we should go in.

"Timing - in life and football - is everything. I was enjoying my life in Australia. It's pretty nice down there. Nice weather together with the family. And I'm a person that really enjoys football, it is my life. It's scary to feel how I feel, how it feels to be back.

"I'll speak to my good friend Roy [Hodgson] of course and speak to him - I don't want to go as long as he did - but it's good, that feeling. Good to be back."

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Palace have a “very talented squad” with “good potential in every aspect”

Commenting on improving results at Selhurst Park and moving away from the relegation zone, Frank added: "I'm looking forward to come in to do everything I can to help the team, the club.

"I think it's a very talented squad. I think it's got good potential in every aspect.

"Of course we are in a position where we don't want to be, and I'll do my very best together with the staff and players to make sure we're in a much better position when the season is done."

Crystal Palace, who have spent the last 14 years in the top flight, could climb out of the relegation zone if they end their four-match losing streak with a victory at Coventry this weekend and other results go their way.

Meanwhile, Frank has also provided a fresh injury update on attacker Ismaila Sarr and defender Takehiro Tomiyasu ahead of their trip to the CBS Arena.