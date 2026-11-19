Thomas Frank has provided his first injury update as Crystal Palace manager ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

Nine months after his sacking by Tottenham Hotspur, Frank was appointed the new Eagles boss on Monday, just five days after Pierre Sage was relieved of his duties.

The Dane has taken over a Palace side that sits rock bottom of the Premier League table after losing seven of their opening 10 top-flight fixtures, including a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has been sidelined for the last nine matches in all competitions with a calf injury, while last season’s top scorer Ismaila Sarr has been limited to only 15 minutes of Premier League action this term due to an ongoing groin problem.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Frank confirmed that both players will not be ready to return for the trip to Coventry.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner-Pressefoto, Thomas Hess

Tomiyasu, Sarr remain out as Frank gives fresh injury update

"I can say that Tomiyasu will be back training next week," Frank told reporters. "On Sarr, it'll be touch and go when he can start training. It's a groin injury so you need to be careful.

"You need to be aware with those injuries about how much you push. That could take a little longer time. You need to make sure that you don't take two steps forward, to then take two steps back.

"This could take a little longer. He'll not necessarily be on the pitch next week."

Chadi Riad (knee) remains a long-term injury absentee for Palace, while there was no mention of Jorgen Strand Larsen at Frank’s press conference, but the striker has been spotted in training this week after withdrawing from the Norway squad with an ankle issue.

Meanwhile, striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will serve the second of a three-match suspension this weekend following his red card against Tottenham at the end of last month.

© Imago / Mark Pain, News Images, Crystal Pix

Frank: ‘I know Palace will perform against Coventry’

Palace are hoping for an immediate manager bounce under Frank following a disappointing run of four straight defeats in the Premier League.

The Eagles won their first four visits to the CBS Arena between 2005 and 2008, but are winless in their last four across all tournaments between 2009 and their most recent trip in 2012 (D2 L2).

Discussing the challenge of facing Coventry in his first game as Palace boss, Frank said: "I know it'll be difficult.

"But I also trust the boys, I know we'll perform on Saturday. We just need a little margin to go in our favour."

Victory for Palace could see them climb off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone up to as high as 16th place – above Coventry currently in 17th – if other results go their way this weekend.