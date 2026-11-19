Having left for the international break on a rare low, Como will aim to resume their stellar start to the season when Cagliari visit Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

Not only are the Lariani making a big impact in Europe, they have been breaking new ground in Serie A - but defeat to the champions recently slowed their charge towards the top four.

Match preview

Como have caught the eye in this season's Champions League - notably following their famous 4-1 defeat of Manchester United with a ruthless 9-1 destruction of Lens - and they also have big ambitions in Serie A.

Remarkably, the European rookies sit above Barcelona and Bayern Munich in UEFA's top competition, and they had posted six straight wins across all competitions before facing Inter Milan last time out.

Overseen by one of football's most-wanted coaches, the Lariani scored 22 goals and conceded just four during that hot streak, but it came to an abrupt end at San Siro.

Como's 12th consecutive league defeat to Inter left Cesc Fabregas and co five points behind the Scudetto holders, while costing them their place in the top four.

As a manager, Fabregas has yet to conquer Inter in either Serie A or the Coppa Italia, but his team tend to take care of business against Italy's lesser lights.

Now heading back to base, Como have kept clean sheets in their last three league matches at the Sinigaglia, where they have never lost a top-flight clash against Cagliari.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Beaten 2-1 when the pair most recently met, Cagliari's last Serie A win over Como dates back to March 1982 - albeit both clubs have spent plenty of time outside the top tier.

This term, the Sardinian side will head to Lombardy full of confidence, as they sit just inside the top half following a largely positive start to the current campaign.

Hurtling out of the blocks, Fabio Pisacane's men claimed four victories from their opening five fixtures - only losing to Inter - before slipping back into the pack with a less successful run.

Yet, when facing down Frosinone after suffering four consecutive defeats, Cagliari came out on top: Michel Adopo's goal gave them a 1-0 win over the newly promoted high-flyers.

All told, a haul of 16 points from their first 11 matches represents the Rossoblu's best top-flight start since 2019, and Pisacane has been handed much of the credit.

Como Serie A form:

Como form (all competitions):

Cagliari Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi/Image Photo

Continuing an injury-hit start to his Como career, Moise Kean has suffered a setback in his recovery from a tibia problem and could be sidelined for several more weeks.

Wide men Jayden Addai and Jesus Rodriguez are also unavailable, but Fabregas hopes to have Assane Diao and Trevoh Chalobah back in the squad.

The hosts' star man, Nico Paz helped Argentina beat Costa Rica 7-0 earlier this week, scoring his first international brace.

The 22-year-old has already posted 14 goal involvements for Como this season, attracting interest from Europe's top clubs. Curiously, though, just two of his last 11 Serie A strikes have come on home soil.

While Paz should link up with Greece striker Tasos Douvikas in the final third, Cagliari's front line may be led by Paul Mendy and Daniel Maldini - the latter of whom has found the net five times this term.

Although Pisacane can recall Adam Obert after the left-back served a suspension against Frosinone, several men are still missing through injury.

Alieu Fadera and Mattia Felici have been ruled out, while M'Bala Nzola (flexor), Harry Winks (back) and Yerry Mina (thigh) are all struggling to return in time.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Couto, Kempf, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Kofler, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Romano, Deiola; Fazzini, Maldini; Mendy

We say: Como 3-1 Cagliari

Free-flowing Como can score from all quarters, while Cagliari must head to the mainland on a run of three away defeats, in which they shipped 10 goals.

So, the hosts will resume winning ways after their setback in Milan, keeping them on the tails of Italy's top three.

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