Separated by one place and one point, Napoli and Torino will return to Serie A duty on Saturday evening, when they meet at Stadio Maradona.

Both sides entered the international break on a grim run of form, sparking talk of another crisis for the hosts.

Match preview

After setting out with lofty ambitions, Napoli sit 10th in Serie A after 11 matchdays and have lost three of their first four Champions League fixtures.

Struggling both in Europe and Italy's top flight, the Partenopei have won just five times across all competitions since Massimiliano Allegri succeeded Antonio Conte.

That represents their lowest tally of wins at this stage of a campaign since 2003, when they drew 10 of their first 15 games down in Serie B.

Before international football intervened, Allegri's men did earn some credit by holding league leaders Lazio to a 1-1 home draw, having previously suffered damaging defeats to Juventus and Porto.

While they ended their visitors' streak of six consecutive wins - and spurned several second-half chances to seize victory - Napoli ultimately slipped further behind in the top four race.

As a result, the Campanian club cannot afford to drop many more points at the Maradona, where they beat Torino 2-1 in March - their 15th win from the last 22 league meetings.

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Torino's only two triumphs during that period both came in Turin, so their last top-flight win in Naples dates all the way back to 2009.

Like their hosts, it has been a mixed start to the season under new management: Ignazio Abate's reign began slowly, but Toro then posted their best run of league wins for six years, before suddenly faltering again.

Having previously taken maximum points from three consecutive games, Toro lost to high-flyers Como and Frosinone, then went into the break with a disappointing home draw against Lecce.

Nonetheless, the Granata have claimed 14 points from their first 11 games for the fifth time in six years, leaving them just one behind Napoli in standings.

So, with a win this weekend, Abate can surpass his former Milan coach Allegri, as ambitious apprentice meets fading master.

Napoli Serie A form:

Napoli form (all competitions):

Torino Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago

Napoli are still burdened by a significant absence list, but Allegri will have three players back at his disposal on Saturday: David Neres and Costantino Favasuli have recovered from muscular injuries, while Luca Marianucci has served his suspension.

Alisson Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Stanislav Lobotka, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and former Torino skipper Alessandro Buongiorno are still unavailable.

Having starred in Belgium's big UEFA Nations League victory over Italy, top scorer Kevin De Bruyne will aim to build on his six goal involvements for the Partenopei this season.

While speculation has been stirred up about De Bruyne's future, fan favourite Scott McTominay is set to stay put for now, and he has found the net three times in two games against Torino.

McTominay's international teammate Che Adams is Toro's leading Serie A scorer on four; the Scotland striker could partner Giovanni Simeone, who only scored six times in 83 league appearances for Napoli but has previously scored five goals against them.

Typically lining up just behind the front pair, Nikola Vlasic missed Sunday's clash between Croatia and the Czech Republic due to a minor thigh strain, but he is still expected to play this weekend.

However, Abate has fitness doubts regarding wing-backs Rafik Belghali, Ricardo Rodriguez and Niccolo Fortini.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Meret; Beukema, Rrahmani, Marin; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay, Spinazzola; Vergara; Hojlund

Torino possible starting lineup:

Perri; Coco, Ismajli, Comuzzo; Belghali, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Cacciamani; Vlasic; Adams, Simeone

We say: Napoli 2-2 Torino

After two defeats and one draw from their last three games, both teams will be desperate for a win.

While Napoli are hampered by injuries and appear disunited, Torino have been leaking too many goals, so more frustration could be on the cards.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.