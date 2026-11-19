Genclerbirligi will be looking to return to winning ways when they welcome Gaziantep to Eryaman Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts sit 14th in the table with 11 points from as many matches, three points clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors are 16th and in the drop zone with eight points after losing seven of their opening 11 league fixtures.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi head into Saturday's encounter after suffering a 3-0 defeat away to Besiktas in their last league outing, having been unable to build on the confidence gained from their emphatic 5-0 victory over Alanyaspor a week earlier.

That win was their biggest of the campaign and followed another 5-0 success against Karakopru Belediyespor in the Turkish Cup, but their return to league action in Istanbul brought them back down to earth as Besiktas scored twice before half-time and added a third after the break.

The Red-and-Blacks have now lost three of their last four league matches and won just one of their last nine, with their only victory during that period coming against Alanyaspor, while they have conceded 21 goals in 11 league fixtures, the third-highest total in the division.

Their defensive record has been a particular concern away from home, where they have conceded 14 times in five matches and scored just once, although their performances in Ankara have generally been more encouraging.

Genclerbirligi have collected eight points from six home league matches, winning twice, drawing twice and losing twice, and they have scored nine goals at Eryaman Stadium in the competition, with their 2-1 victory over Fenerbahce representing the highlight.

Bernd Storck's side will hope to avoid another winless streak by bouncing back immediately, with optimism stemming from their home results and the fact that they beat the visitors on this ground in their last meeting here, while they have also never lost to them at home (W4, D1).

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Gaziantep, meanwhile, have endured a much more difficult spell, losing their last six league matches and failing to score in each of their most recent two outings.

Their latest defeat came at home against Kasimpasa, who secured a 2-0 victory with both goals coming before the break, while they had previously lost by the same scoreline away to Trabzonspor.

Those results followed defeats against Erzurumspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Corum and Kocaelispor, leaving the Red-and-Blacks with just two wins and two draws from their opening 11 matches, alongside seven defeats.

The club subsequently parted company with coach Orhan Ak by mutual agreement following the loss to Kasimpasa, leaving Gaziantep to prepare for this fixture amid another managerial change.

Assistant coach Mustafa Aksoy oversaw the first training session after Ak's departure, but Volkan Demirel has been appointed as their new head coach, and the club will be hoping that a change in the dugout can bring an immediate response.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

D

L

L

W

W

L

Gaziantep Turkish Super Lig form:

L

L

L

W

L

L

Gaziantep form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Genclerbirligi will be without Metehan Baltaci, who is suspended after receiving a red card for two yellow cards in the defeat to Besiktas, while Dimitrios Goutas remains sidelined with a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the season.

Thalisson Kelven is also unavailable through injury, while Kevin Rodrigues remains sidelined and Peter Etebo is a doubt, leaving Storck with decisions to make in defence and midfield.

Pedro Pereira is also doubtful with a muscle injury, while Gokhan Akkan and Muhammet Ensar Cavusoglu are among the other unavailable players.

Gaziantep are expected to be without Kacper Tobiasz, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, while Nazim Sangare and Fuat Bavuk are also sidelined.

Sontje Hansen is another absentee, leaving the visitors without several options as they look to improve on a difficult run of form.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Celik, Dursun, Thalisson, Aydar; Niasse, Ulgun; Traore, Tongya, Gouveia; Mendes

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Dadakdeniz; Perez, Abena, Sylla, Calhanoglu; Bacuna; Sorescu, Camara, Maxim, Kozlowski; Stewart

We say: Genclerbirligi 2-0 Gaziantep

Genclerbirligi have been inconsistent this season, but their home performances offer encouragement and they should be favourites against a Gaziantep side that have lost six consecutive league matches and failed to score in their last two.

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