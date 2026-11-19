Looking to end a five-game winless run in Ligue 1, Monaco welcome Auxerre to the Stade Louis-II on Saturday evening, hoping to get their season back on track against one of the division’s most porous defences.

The hosts sit seventh in the French top flight with 16 points from their opening 10 matches, one point adrift of sixth-placed Nice and six clear of the 14th-placed visitors, who are just two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having made an impressive start to life under Filipe Luis, Monaco have struggled to sustain their early-season momentum, and they have not tasted victory in the league since beating Lens at the Stade Louis-II in September.

Les Monegasques won four of their opening five Ligue 1 matches, including a statement 2-1 victory away to Paris Saint-Germain, to sit top of the table on 13 points, but their campaign has since taken a worrying turn.

A home draw with Toulouse started the rot, and a 1-0 defeat at Lorient followed, as Monaco have now gone five league matches without a win (D3, L2), most recently conceding a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Le Mans.

Tightening up at the back will be key to any revival, with Les Rouge et Blanc having failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last eight Ligue 1 outings, even if their overall tally of 11 goals conceded remains respectable.

Seven of their 13 league goals have come in just four matches at the Stade Louis-II, where Monaco have scored more than once in three games and won two, although they have had to settle for a share of the spoils in their last two top-flight outings on home soil.

For all their domestic struggles, the Pricipality club have been flawless in the Conference League, winning each of their three league-phase fixtures so far, and victory on Saturday would provide a timely lift ahead of next Thursday’s trip to Hearts.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Auxerre, meanwhile, have won just three of their opening 10 league matches (D1, L6) and have not tasted victory since a 3-1 success at bottom-placed Le Havre on October 18.

Will Still’s side enjoyed a revival between September 12 and October 18, winning three of four league outings after losing their opening trio of fixtures, but they now appear to be slipping back into the form that blighted the start of their campaign.

Following a 1-1 draw with Le Mans on matchday eight, Les Ajaistes have suffered back-to-back defeats, crashing 5-1 at Strasbourg and then going down 1-0 at home to Paris FC prior to the international break.

That loss was the first time this season that Auxerre had failed to find the net, and it also took their tally of goals conceded to a league-high 24, a problem head coach Still will be desperate to address.

Those defensive frailties have been especially evident on the road, where Les Ajaistes have lost four of their five league fixtures and shipped 18 goals, with the win at basement side Le Havre the only away game in which they have not conceded at least three this term.

History offers little encouragement for the visitors either, as they have failed to beat Monaco in their last 12 meetings in all competitions (D3, L9), although the most recent encounter between both sides at the Stade Louis-II did yield a 2-2 draw in April.



Monaco Ligue 1 form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

Auxerre form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Monaco could be without Aleksandr Golovin, who picked up a calf injury in the draw at Le Mans and subsequently withdrew from the Russia squad, while Christian Mawissa is also a doubt after returning from France Under-21 duty with an adductor problem.

Ansu Fati is not expected back until after Christmas because of a hamstring injury, and Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo is also unavailable with a groin issue.

Eric Dier has recovered from a head injury and should be available, while Lamine Camara and Folarin Balogun are expected to be fit after featuring for their respective countries during the break.

Mamadou Coulibaly remains in contention despite being handed a suspension, as his one-match ban does not come into effect until after Saturday’s encounter.

As for Auxerre, Assane Diousse, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Fofana and Yvan Zaddy are all sidelined with long-term injuries, while Lamfia Dioubate is eligible again after serving his ban against Paris FC.

Danny Namaso is a doubt after coming back from Cameroon duty with a swollen ankle and faces a last-minute fitness test, while Christ Makosso has only just rejoined the squad following his international commitments, leaving him little time to prepare.

Cameron Archer has been the visitors’ most reliable attacking outlet, with six goals in eight league appearances, and the forward will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.



Monaco possible starting lineup:

Hradecky; Vanderson, Dier, Sane, Nazinho; Camara, Zakaria; Diop, Golovin, Abline; Brunner

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Nardi; Tuanzebe, Akpa, Makosso; Sy, Danois, Ahamada, Oppegard; Faivre; Namaso, Archer

We say: Monaco 2-1 Auxerre

Monaco have struggled for consistency in recent weeks, but their unbeaten home record and superior quality should give them the edge against an Auxerre side with serious defensive problems, so we are backing the hosts to claim a narrow victory.



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