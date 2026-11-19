FC Utrecht and Cambuur will both be looking to return to winning ways when they meet at Stadion Galgenwaard on Saturday.

This weekend marks the first league meeting between the sides since May 2023, with their last two encounters both coming in friendly matches.

Match preview

Back in the top flight after a three-year absence, Cambuur needed time to find their feet, losing each of their opening four matches before responding with an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions - winning five and drawing three.

Nonetheless, overcoming reigning champions PSV Eindhoven was always going to be a tall order for Johan Plat’s side, who found themselves 3-0 down inside the opening 19 minutes and ultimately fell 5-2 at Kooi Stadion on November 8.

While survival is expected to remain the Yellow-Blues’ primary objective, their recent purple patch suggests a push for continental football may not be entirely out of reach. Matches like this weekend’s will go a long way toward gauging their readiness for such ambitions.

Plat was beaten by his opposite number in their only previous meeting earlier this year. The 39-year-old now seeks to exact revenge and extend his side’s away unbeaten run to five matches, the last three of which have ended in victory.

Just under half of Cambuur’s 25 goals have come before half-time, and facing a team that has been outscored 15-4 in that period this season offers the visitors a significant opportunity to seize control of proceedings in the opening 45 minutes.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

After winning three of four matches following the September international break, Utrecht appeared to have turned a corner. However, back-to-back defeats against Telstar and, most recently, NEC suggest the ghosts of their struggles have not been fully exorcised.

Anthony Correia’s side have collected seven fewer points than at this stage last season - the biggest drop-off among all ever-present teams over that period - and early-season hopes of a continental finish have been significantly tempered.

With just a third of the campaign played, Utrecht currently sit 14th in the standings, only two points clear of the drop zone. A defeat this weekend could see them fall into the bottom three and potentially as low as 19th, depending on other results.

De Domstedelingen’s next three matches are against newly-promoted sides in the league and a second-division opponent in the cup. They will be eager to string together a positive run and relieve some of the pressure on Correia before their first December Eredivisie fixture against Ajax.

Only Saturday’s opponents have scored more goals than Utrecht’s 21 among bottom-half sides, but the Cupfighters have struggled defensively, conceding 34 goals to leave them with the division’s second-leakiest defence behind bottom club Willem II.

FC Utrecht Eredivisie form:

FC Utrecht form (all competitions):

Cambuur Eredivisie form:

Cambuur form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

Miliano Jonathans and Noah Ohio remain sidelined with ACL injuries, and neither is expected to return before next year.

Victor Jensen and Kevin Paredes are unavailable for the hosts due to knee injuries, while Alonzo Engwanda (hamstring) has not featured since May.

With five goals in nine league matches, Artem Stepanov has already matched his tally from last season, but the 19-year-old has failed to score in each of his last five outings.

Jamal Amofa is unlikely to feature again this season after suffering an ACL injury in October, making him one of three Dutch absentees for Cambuur alongside Daan Visser and Damian Westerhof.

Wout Asselman is nearing a return to action, although the Belgium international remains a major doubt for this weekend.

FC Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Barkas; Vesterlund, Didden, Panagiotou, Kloosterboer; Broholm, Overeem, De Wit; Alarcon, Stepanov, Cathline

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Jansen; Costarelli, Van Duijl, Baouf, Boauh; Hamache, Souren, Maertens, Ceka; Vink, Binder

We say: FC Utrecht 2-1 Cambuur

Cambuur are winless in regulation time across their last six visits to Utrecht and have struggled historically on the road against this weekend’s opponents.

Given Utrecht’s defensive frailties, a clean sheet for the hosts appears unlikely, but we expect them to do enough to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.