Facing a sceptical fanbase, Didier Digard will be eager to win over the doubters at the first time of asking when Lens host Toulouse at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday evening.

The two sides are level on 13 points from their opening 10 matches, with Les Sang et Or 11th in the Ligue 1 table and Les Violets one place below only on goal difference.

Match preview

Having got it wrong with Yannick Cahuzac, who lasted barely two months after succeeding the sacked Dino Toppmöller, it comes as little surprise that the Lens faithful have given Digard’s appointment a lukewarm reception, particularly given how his last managerial job ended.

Digard arrives fresh from his dismissal by bottom-of-the-table Le Havre, who failed to win any of their opening nine league matches of the 2025-26 campaign under his stewardship, and he now faces the task of arresting Les Sang et Or’s alarming slump.

Lens have lost five of their last seven matches in all competitions, including each of the last three, with a humiliating 9-1 home thrashing by Como in the Champions League sandwiched between league defeats to Lille (1-0) and Marseille (2-1) before the international break.

Le Sang et Or’s current plight stands in stark contrast to last season, when they finished runners-up under Pierre Sage, who also guided the club to a first-ever Coupe de France triumph in May, so the new man has a tough act to follow if he is to win the supporters over.

Sitting four points adrift of the European places and five clear of the relegation zone, Digard knows just how much Saturday’s result could matter, and shoring up a defence that has conceded 15 goals without keeping a single clean sheet in their opening 10 league fixtures will be high on his list of priorities.

While their tally of 17 goals at the other end is a respectable return, Lens have been no more than steady in front of their own supporters this season, winning three of their five league matches at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis and losing the other two, most recently that defeat to Marseille.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Toulouse, meanwhile, head to northern France in considerably better shape, having lost just one of their last seven league matches (W3, D3), with that solitary defeat coming away to Marseille on matchday nine.

Jens Berthel Askou’s side responded to that setback in emphatic fashion, beating Strasbourg 3-1 at home just before the international break, with Santiago Hidalgo and Mark McKenzie among the scorers and Giovanni Reyna netting a consolation for the visitors.

That result continued an intriguing pattern for Les Violets, whose three league wins this season (D4, L3) have all come in games in which they scored exactly three times, suggesting another free-flowing attacking display could be the key to taking maximum points from Lens.

However, Toulouse have won just one of their five away matches this season (D3, L1), conceding exactly twice in four of them, with their only clean sheet on the road coming in a 3-0 victory at Le Mans on October 16.

The visitors also have a poor head-to-head record to overcome, having won just one of their last 11 meetings with Lens in all competitions, although that solitary success did come at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis, a 1-0 win in January 2025.



Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

Lens remain without Maik Nawrocki, Odsonne Edouard and Ismaelo Ganiou, with the trio sidelined by cruciate ligament, groin and knee injuries, respectively.

Andrija Bulatovic picked up a neck problem on international duty with Montenegro and is a slight doubt for Saturday, while Abdallah Sima remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Jhoanner Chavez is also ruled out with a hamstring issue, but Franjo Ivanovic has recovered from a concussion and is available for selection.

Florian Thauvin has scored five goals and provided seven assists in Ligue 1 this season, meaning he has had a direct hand in more than 70% of his side’s league goals, and he will once again be the man to watch.

As for Toulouse, they will be without Rafik Messali, who is not expected back until December because of a muscle injury, while Thomas Jorgensen is a doubt after withdrawing from Denmark Under-21 duty with an undisclosed problem.

Aron Donnum is available again after serving a one-match suspension, and Mathis Amougou is also eligible after missing the Strasbourg game because of a clause in his loan agreement.

Casper Tengstedt leads the way for Toulouse with five league goals, although the forward has now gone three matches without scoring and will be eager to rediscover his touch in front of goal.



Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Baidoo, Gradit, Todibo; Abdulhamid, Titraoui, Haidara, Udol; Thauvin, Sotoca; Ivanovic

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Diallo, Nicolaisen, McKenzie, Tape; Donnum, Casseres, Sigur; Jorgensen; Tengstedt, Hidalgo

We say: Lens 1-1 Toulouse

Lens have enjoyed plenty of success against Toulouse in recent meetings, and Digard’s arrival could give the hosts the lift they need to respond after a difficult spell.

However, their defensive frailties remain a major concern, and the visitors’ resilience on the road suggests they have more than enough about them to take something from this fixture.



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