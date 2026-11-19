Portsmouth will head on their travels for Saturday's Championship clash against Bolton Wanderers at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Pompey are currently sitting in 11th spot in the Championship standings, while the Trotters start the weekend in 18th position.

Match preview

After winning promotion via the League One playoffs last term, Bolton's main priority is to secure survival in their first Championship campaign since 2018-19.

The Trotters currently enjoy a seven-point buffer to the bottom three after recording five wins, two draws and eight defeats in their 15 league games this season.

However, Bolton boss Steven Schumacher will be concerned by the fact his team have lost three of their last four matches, conceding at least three goals in each of those losses.

The most recent of those losses took place in their final outing before the international break against a Derby County side that had gone 10 games without a win.

Ruben Rodrigues's second Championship goal of the season gave Bolton a slender half-time lead at Pride Park, but the Trotters had no response as they conceded three second-half goals as their four-game unbeaten away run came to a disappointing end.

Bolton return to the Toughsheet Community Stadium for their first game back from the international break, and while they have lost their last three home matches, they can at least take inspiration from the fact they have avoided defeat in each of their last 14 second-tier encounters against Portsmouth (W9, D5).

© Imago / Focus Images

Portsmouth, meanwhile, are just two points adrift of the top eight after winning six, drawing four and losing five of their 15 league games this term.

John Mousinho's side put themselves in playoff contention with a six-game unbeaten run (W4, D2), which included three consecutive home victories.

However, both of those impressive runs were ended by a narrow 2-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Stoke City before the international break.

Tyrese Shade put Pompey in front with his first goal for the club, but a goalkeeping error allowed Jack McGlynn to equalise, before Ben Wilmot netted a 77th-minute winner to condemn Portsmouth to their first home defeat since the start of September.

Their hopes of returning to winning ways on Saturday may be tempered by the fact they have won just one of their last six away games (D3, L2), although they have at least avoided defeat in each of their previous three road trips (W1, D2).

The visitors have failed to win any of their last four competitive away meetings with Bolton since Christian Burgess scored the decisive goal in a League One clash in January 2020.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Portsmouth Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bolton remain without the services of Eoin Toal, Ethan Erhahon, John McAtee, Jayden Nelson and Ryan Hardie.

Former Portsmouth loanee Gavin Bazunu is also a doubt after missing Bolton’s last three games before the international window with a quad problem.

Samuel Iling Junior is an option to start if Schumacher decides to make an alteration to the attacking trio behind forward Sam Dalby.

As for Pompey, their injury list features Benjamin Arthur, Connor Ogilvie, Mark Kosznovszky, John Swift, Keshi Anderson, Luke Brooke-Smith, Marko Milovanovic and Colby Bishop.

Ebou Adams will serve a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in the defeat to Stoke City.

Iyad Mohamed missed the narrow 2-1 loss with a calf injury and remains a doubt for Pompey’s first game back from the international break.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Larrazabal, Forino-Joseph, Famewo, Conway; Simons, Sheehan; Iling Junior, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Schmid; Devlin, Poole, Dia, Meghoma; Shein, Pack; Segecic, Bailey, Kavuma-McQueen; Shade

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Portsmouth

While Bolton have struggled in recent home games, Pompey have won just one of their last six away matches, and considering they have drawn three of their last five road trips, we think the visitors could play out another draw on Saturday.

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