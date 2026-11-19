Kocaelispor will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they welcome Fenerbahce to Turka Arac Muayene Kocaeli Stadium on Saturday evening in the Turkish Super Lig.

Both teams are tied on 19 points from their opening 11 matches, with the hosts seventh in the table, one place below the visitors in sixth, although the Yellow Canaries have scored considerably more goals this season and therefore boast a significantly better goal difference.

Match preview

Kocaelispor have responded positively to consecutive defeats against Besiktas and Goztepe, going unbeaten in their last three league matches.

Their latest outing produced a 2-0 victory away to Eyupspor, following a goalless draw at home to Caykur Rizespor and a 2-1 victory over Alanyaspor, while they also recorded a 3-0 win over Mazidagi in the Turkish Cup during that run.

Selcuk Inan's side have built their season around a solid defensive foundation, with the hosts having conceded nine goals, a tally bettered only by Trabzonspor (8), giving them the second-best defence in the league, although the Gulf have scored the fewest goals among teams in the top half of the table (13).

Their home form has also been encouraging, with three victories, one draw and one defeat from five league matches at Kocaeli Stadium, where they have scored six goals and conceded just two, although they have failed to win either of their last two home fixtures (D1, L1).

However, Kocaelispor have struggled in this fixture over the years, failing to win any of their last 14 meetings with Fenerbahce, losing nine and drawing five, while they have also lost their last three home encounters.

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, arrive in Kocaeli after producing an emphatic response to their recent domestic setbacks, beating Corum 5-0 away from home in their last outing to return to winning ways.

The Yellow Canaries had previously suffered consecutive league defeats against Goztepe and Galatasaray, both by 2-1 scorelines, with the latter result particularly damaging as they fell further behind in the title race and prompted Ismail Kartal's resignation.

Emre Belozoglu subsequently took charge and has made an impressive start, recording a 3-2 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League before overseeing the emphatic win against Corum.

Fenerbahce's attack has been particularly productive this season, scoring 29 goals in 11 league matches to give them the most prolific frontline in the division, while their 10 goals conceded also represent the third-best defensive record, although they remain nine points off the top.

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Kocaelispor form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

D

W

Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:

Fenerbahce form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Kocaelispor are expected to be without Bruno Petkovic, who is dealing with a muscle injury, while Tanguy Zoukrou and Massadio Haidara are also doubtful with respective hamstring and tendon problems.

Aleksandar Jovanovic is another absentee, while Show is sidelined with an adductor injury, leaving Inan with decisions to make in midfield and defence.

Fenerbahce will be without Archie Brown, who is suspended, while Nathan Ake, Marco Asensio and Jayden Oosterwolde remain sidelined through injury.

Amara Diouf is also unavailable with a muscle problem, leaving Belozoglu without several options as he looks to maintain the momentum generated by the victory over Corum.

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Yildiz, Dijksteel, Ortakaya, Rivas; Bingol, Kutlu, Susoho; Agyei, Aye, Baku

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oppong, Mercan; Guendouzi, Yuksek; Greenwood, Kahveci, Aydin; Lukaku

We say: Kocaelispor 1-2 Fenerbahce

Kocaelispor have been considerably more reliable at home than away, conceding just twice in five league matches at their own stadium, but Fenerbahce's attacking record makes them difficult to overlook.

The hosts should be capable of making the contest competitive, particularly if they maintain their defensive discipline and exploit spaces on the counter-attack, but we expect the visitors' quality in the final third to ultimately prove decisive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.