Galatasaray will aim to stretch their lead at the top of the Turkish Super Lig when they host struggling Samsunspor on Saturday afternoon.

The match has been moved from RAMS Park because of pitch problems and will now be played at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, with the league leaders given extra time to carry out maintenance and improvement work ahead of their upcoming UEFA Champions League fixture against Aston Villa.

Match preview

Galatasaray went into the international break on a six-game winning streak in all competitions, a run that began with a 1-0 victory over Genclerbirligi before they beat Lille 4-2 in the Champions League and Fenerbahce 2-1 at home in the league.

The Lions then won 4-0 away to Konyaspor, beat Stuttgart 2-0 in the Champions League and edged Amedspor 4-3 just before the break, with their attacking output particularly impressive as they scored at least twice in five of those six matches.

In the victory over Amed, Galatasaray raced into a 3-0 lead through Rafael Leao's early strike, an own goal from goalkeeper Alban Lafont and Alexey Batrakov's effort before the hour mark, but they subsequently conceded twice before Baris Alper Yilmaz restored their two-goal cushion in the 80th minute, only for the hosts to concede again in stoppage time before holding on for the victory.

Okan Buruk's side have suffered just one league defeat this season, a 4-0 loss away to Trabzonspor, which has left them with 28 points from 11 matches, having also drawn 2-2 at home against Corum in their opening game of the campaign.

Keeping opponents off the scoresheet at home has been an issue for Cimbom, who have conceded in five of their six home league matches this season, including each of their last three.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

Samsunspor won the last meeting against Galatasaray to end a nine-game losing streak in this fixture, but the visitors arrive in considerably worse form this season.

However, they received a much-needed boost just before the break, beating Konyaspor 1-0 at home to end an eight-game winless streak, which had been a club record.

It was also the first victory under Nenad Bjelica, who was appointed in October to replace Thorsten Fink, who was dismissed after nine months in charge following just one win in his opening seven matches.

Samsunspor are 17th on seven points, one place above the bottom and one point from safety, and while they finally recorded some positivity before the break, they travel to a venue where they have lost eight consecutive games, leaving them with a difficult task after the international hiatus.

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Galatasaray have major absentees, with Victor Osimhen undergoing surgery on a loose fragment in his left knee after the Stuttgart game and expected to be out for several weeks.

Leao is also sidelined through injury, while goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir picked up a shoulder problem on international duty and is not expected to play, with Gunay Guvenc tipped to start between the posts.

Davinson Sanchez is also unavailable after withdrawing from Colombia's squad with a muscle problem, while Roland Sallai is sidelined through injury and Batrakov is also listed as unavailable.

Samsunspor have fewer concerns, although Celil Yuksel is sidelined through injury and Fatih Kaya remains a doubt.

Mohamed Bayo is expected to lead the attack, with Tanguy Coulibaly, Oskar Ohlenschlæger and Afonso Sousa providing support from the attacking midfield positions.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Gunay; Singo, Bardakci, Jakobs, Elmali; Torreira, Lemina; Akgun, Sara, Sane; Yilmaz

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit; Mendes, Erakovic, Drapinski, Tomasson; Watt, Onur; Coulibaly, Ohlenschlæger, Sousa; Bayo

We say: Galatasaray 3-1 Samsunspor

Galatasaray are without their main striker, first-choice goalkeeper and Leao, but they still possess considerably greater squad depth and arrive in strong form, which should prove too much for Samsunspor as we expect the league leaders to secure a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.