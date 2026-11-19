Amed SK will be looking to maintain their perfect home record in the Turkish Super Lig when they welcome Caykur Rizespor to Diyarbakir Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts sit third in the table with 23 points from 11 matches, while the visitors are 11th on 14 points, nine behind their opponents, although the visitors will arrive with renewed confidence after ending their winless run before the international break.

Match preview

Amed had enjoyed an impressive run of results before their league outing against Galatasaray, remaining unbeaten in eight consecutive games (W6, D2) and winning three successive matches against Konyaspor, Samsunspor and Eyupspor.

Besnik Hasi's side beat Konyaspor 1-0 at home, secured a 2-1 victory away to Samsunspor and then produced an emphatic 5-1 win over Eyupspor, but that positive run was eventually brought to an end by Galatasaray.

Amed were far from overawed in Istanbul, scoring three goals in a thrilling 4-3 defeat, their second loss in 11 league matches, which has left them third with seven wins, two draws and two defeats from their opening 11 fixtures.

The hosts have been carried by their attack, scoring 28 goals during that period to become one of the most productive sides in the division, with only Fenerbahce (29) finding the net more times.

Their home form has been particularly impressive, as they have won all six of their league matches at Diyarbakir Stadium, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four, a run they will be confident of extending against a Rizespor side that has struggled for consistency.

This will be the first league meeting between these sides, although they have faced each other twice in the Turkish Cup, with both teams recording a home victory.

© Imago / Seskim Photo

Rizespor, meanwhile, have endured a difficult spell, losing three consecutive league matches against Fenerbahce, Corum and Trabzonspor before drawing 0-0 away to Kocaelispor, following an earlier 2-2 stalemate with Goztepe.

However, Recep Ucar's side finally returned to winning ways before the international break, beating Erzurumspor 2-1 at home, with the victory ending a five-match winless run in the league and providing a much-needed boost ahead of their trip to Diyarbakir.

Their away form has been considerably stronger than their results at home, with three wins, two draws and one defeat from six road matches, although they are now winless in their last three away outings (D2, L1).

The Black Sea Sparrowhawks failed to score in an away game for the first time this season in the goalless draw at Kocaelispor, while the last time they failed to find the net in consecutive away matches was towards the end of the previous campaign, during a six-match winless run on the road.

Amed SK Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:

Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Seskim Photo TR

Amed will be without Samuel Ballet, who is serving a suspension following his red card against Eyupspor, while Berat Percin and Veysel Sapan are also unavailable.

Ermal Krasniqi and Lumbardh Dellova are injury doubts, with both players facing uncertainty over their availability for Saturday's match, while Gokhan Gul could also be absent.

Ballet's suspension is a significant blow to Amed's attacking options, although Gift Orban is expected to lead the attack, with Dia Saba supporting him and Mbaye Diagne also in contention to feature.

Rizespor are expected to be without Can Bozdogan, Valentin Mihaila and Gennaro Borrelli, who are all dealing with injury problems.

Meanwhile, Khusniddin Alikulov remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Amed SK possible starting lineup:

Lafont; Meras, Bates, Yesil, Acer; Raveloson, Soyalp; Lutin, Saba, Sor; Orban

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Pala, Mocsi, Bakayoko, Ariss; Diakite; Mebude, Olawoyin, Laci, Kutucu; Sowe

We say: Amed SK 2-1 Caykur Rizespor

Amed have been outstanding at home this season, winning all six of their league matches at Diyarbakir Stadium while scoring 19 goals and conceding just four, and their attacking record makes them difficult to oppose, which is why we expect Hasi's side to return to winning ways and extend their perfect home record.

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