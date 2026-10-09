Preview: Besiktas vs Kocaelispor - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas will look to respond to their defeat just before the international break when they welcome Kocaelispor to Tupras Stadyumu for a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Sunday.

However, Vincenzo Italiano's side face opponents who have also made a strong start to the campaign, winning four of their opening six league matches, and the visitors will travel to Istanbul hoping to test themselves against another established Super Lig side.

Match preview

Besiktas have made an eventful start to the league campaign, taking 12 points from six matches while scoring 14 goals, with only Amed SK, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce netting more.

However, two defeats have prevented them from perfection, with the most recent coming in a 3-2 loss away to Amed SK just before the international break.

Prior to that setback, the Black Eagles had built momentum with four consecutive wins across all competitions, including three Super Lig victories in which they scored 11 goals.

They will now hope to bounce back immediately as they look to keep pace with league leaders Galatasaray, who are already four points ahead despite having played one more match, and they will also be encouraged by their perfect home record this season.

Italiano's team have won seven home matches across all competitions this season, scoring 19 goals and conceding just three, making Tupras Stadyumu a formidable venue for visiting sides.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

When Kocaelispor visited this ground last season, they lost 3-1, but they arrive with a strong record of their own and will believe they can come away with a positive result.

The Gulf narrowly lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in their last away match, conceding in the 71st minute. That result marked their second away defeat of the campaign, following their opening-day loss to Basaksehir.

However, Selcuk Inan's team responded to the defeat against Galatasaray with a 2-0 home victory over Gaziantep before the break and will hope to build another winning run.

Kocaelispor's defensive organisation will be crucial in Istanbul. They have conceded only four goals in six league matches, the fewest of any team in the division, although all four goals have come away from home.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Kocaelispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / BSR Agency

Besiktas will be without Milot Rashica, who sustained a right thigh injury while playing for Kosovo against Austria, and Orkun Kokcu, who picked up a toe injury while representing Turkey.

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is also listed as a doubt, potentially leaving Italiano short of options in the middle of the park.

Juventus loanee Fabio Miretti could therefore come into the starting XI if both Kokcu and Ndidi are unavailable, partnering Junior Olaitan in midfield.

Kocaelispor have several injury concerns of their own, with Tanguy Zoukrou, Massadio Haidara, Rigoberto Rivas and Tobias Gulliksen all reportedly sidelined.

Bruno Petkovic is also struggling with a muscle injury, while goalkeeper Aleksandar Jovanovic is out with a knee problem.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Cerny, Miretti, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahovic

Kocaelispor possible starting lineup:

Oztasdelen; Yildiz, Dijksteel, Ortakaya, Maglica; Show; Agyei, Susoho, Kutlu, Sousa; Aye

We say: Besiktas 2-1 Kocaelispor

Kocaelispor's defensive record suggests they can make this an uncomfortable afternoon for Besiktas.

However, the hosts possess greater attacking firepower and should create enough opportunities at home to edge a close contest, provided they defend more effectively than they did in their previous outing.

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