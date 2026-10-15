Preview: Genclerbirligi vs Galatasaray - prediction, team news, lineups

Genclerbirligi welcome Galatasaray to Eryaman Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a matchday-eight fixture in the 2026-27 Turkish Super Lig.

The hosts are hoping things will pick up under new head coach Bernd Storck, while the visitors will attempt to put their disappointing Champions League defeat to Barcelona behind them and strengthen their position near the top of the domestic table.

Match preview

Genclerbirligi had a good start to the season under Metin Diyadin, picking up wins over Fenerbahce and Goztepe before a 1-1 draw with Erzurumspor to remain unbeaten in their opening three games.

However, things went south with the 5-0 defeat to Trabzonspor, as the Youth went ahead to lose three consecutive matches that included Kasimpasa and Istanbul Basaksehir, stretching their winless streak to four matches and ultimately leading to Diyadin's resignation.

Storck was appointed and began his reign with a 2-2 draw at home to Amed after the international break, and while it was a good point against one of the team’s top performers so far, it still saw their winless run to five league matches.

However, one positive for the manager is seeing Genclerbirligi score two goals in a game for the first time this season, and he will hope to build on that in another home game though it will be tough against the league leaders.

© Imago / BSR Agency

The last time Galatasaray faced the Ankara side, it was in the Turkish Cup and the Istanbul club lost 2-0, their first loss to the Youth since 2018.

However, Cimbom are unbeaten against them in six league meetings, winning the last five and they will head into this one looking to stretch their unbeaten streak at this ground to four matches, drawing one and winning two.

Okan Buruk’s men arrive after a difficult week in Europe, suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League in a game where they took after the lead, making it two defeats in two UCL games for the Turkish champions.

Their league form has been more encouraging, with Galatasaray beating Kasimpasa 3-1 in their last Super Lig game, recovering from the 4-0 thrashing they recieved in the hands of Trabzonspor before the international break.

They lead the league with 16 points, one above Besiktas who are second in the table, and they will hope to extend this lead, but two straight away defeats across all competitions leave some doubt.

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray Turkish Super Lig form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Genclerbirligi have several fitness concerns ahead of Saturday’s clash, with Adama Traore dealing with a muscle injury, while Cheikh Niasse and Kevin Rodrigues are also dealing with muscular problems.

Pedro Mendes is still searching for his first goal for the Ankara club, and he will hope to bag one in a big game as he leads the line once again.

Galatasaray are expected to be without Lucas Torreira, who is suspended for this fixture following a red card in the win over Kasimpasa.

Wilfried Singo has been managing a thigh injury, while Mario Lemina has been reported as a fitness doubt with a groin problem.

Goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc has also been listed with a knee injury, while Lesley Ugochukwu is currently suspended due to a red card suspension.

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Pereira, Goutas, Thalisson, Dursun; Diabate; Luis, Ulgun, Tongya, Gouveia; Mendes

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Yilmaz, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Lemina, Sara; Akgun, Batrakov, Leao; Osimhen

We say: Genclerbirligi 1-3 Galatasaray

Genclerbirligi's change of coach could provide an initial lift, but Galatasaray will be eager to respond after the Barcelona defeat, and their greater attacking quality should give them the edge against a side that has conceded heavily in recent weeks.

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