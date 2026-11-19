Bayer Leverkusen will hope to keep pace with the Bundesliga's top four on Saturday, when they take on visitors SC Paderborn at BayArena.

The hosts come into the clash with 16 points after nine matchweeks and could end the weekend five points from the top four, whereas 13th-placed Paderborn have 10 points.

Match preview

Leverkusen are two points from fourth-placed RB Leipzig and three points from third-placed Freiburg, but only four points separate them from 11th-placed Hamburger SV.

Manager Carles Martinez oversaw a 2-1 victory against FC Koln on November 8 prior to the international break, and that brought to an end a losing streak of two games.

The hosts have also lost two of their last three Bundesliga fixtures, conceding eight goals while scoring on four occasions.

Leverkusen's two most recent home clashes saw them lose 1-0 against Marseille in the Europa League on November 5 and 4-2 against Stuttgart in the German top flight on October 31.

However, it should be noted that they triumphed in each of their first five clashes at BayArena this season, netting at least two goals in each contest.

© Iconsport / Swen Pfortner, dpa, PictureAlliance

Paderborn were held to a 2-2 stalemate by Eintracht Frankfurt on November 7 before the international break, and that extended their undefeated streak in the league to four outings.

The club only won once in that time, while they managed to score five goals and keep two clean sheets, with all four of the goals they conceded coming in two separate 2-2 draws.

Head coach Ralf Kettemann will hope to earn a first away victory in five matches, though a draw would be the club's fourth in that period.

The visitors have failed to find the back of the net in three of their four Bundesliga matches on the road this campaign, though they also prevented opponents from scoring twice.

A win for Paderborn would be their first ever success against Leverkusen, with the hosts having beaten the visitors in six of their seven meetings.

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

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Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

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SC Paderborn Bundesliga form:

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SC Paderborn form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Leverkusen do not have to deal with any major absences, though attackers Nathan Tella, Martin Terrier and Christian Kofane are set to miss out.

There is no reason to doubt the inclusion of Patrik Schick as the hosts' striker, while a supporting cast of Moussa Diaby, Ibrahim Maza and Afonso Moreira could complete an exciting frontline.

Midfielders Aleix Garcia and Ezequiel Fernandez are likely candidates for the team's double pivot, and they may play ahead of centre-backs Edmond Tapsoba and Facundo Medina.

Paderborn's only confirmed absentee is attacker Timur Gayret, who is not scheduled to return until January due to a knee injury.

It would not be surprising to see the visitors field a front two of Marvin Pieringer and Stefano Marino ahead of midfielders Tom Baack, Santiago Castaneda and Gabriel Vidovic.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Diaby, Maza, Moreira; Schick

SC Paderborn possible starting lineup:

Noll; Ter Horst, Scheller, Hansen; Curda, Baack, Castaneda, Vidovic, Obermair; Pieringer, Marino

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 SC Paderborn

Leverkusen's recent form at home is concerning, though they have proven in the past that they are capable of regularly finding the back of the net at BayArena.

Paderborn have been stubborn at times, though they have struggled for results on the road, so perhaps they will fail to take any points on the weekend.

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