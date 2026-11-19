Still unbeaten in Serie A this season, free-scoring Roma will return to action with a trip to lowly Parma on Saturday evening.

Sitting third - just behind reigning champions Inter Milan and city rivals Lazio - the Giallorossi averaged four goals per game as they posted three consecutive league wins before the break.

Match preview

Despite suffering two agonising Champions League defeats in recent weeks, Roma have hardly faltered on the domestic front; they are one of only two teams still undefeated in Serie A, alongside surprise leaders Lazio.

Soon after swatting Cagliari and Udinese aside, the Giallorossi signed off for the international period with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Sassuolo, in which rising star Rodrigo Mora scored for a third straight league game.

It was an increasingly rare clean sheet for a club boasting the most lethal attack in Italy's top flight: Roma are only the fourth team in 65 years to hit the 30-goal mark by Serie A’s 11th matchday.

Dating back to last term, Gian Piero Gasperini’s side have scored at least twice in all but one of their last 16 league fixtures, only failing to do so in Como, where Donyell Malen was sent off.

Allowed to roam freely into the opposition area, defenders have collectively contributed eight goals this season, easing any pressure on Malen, Mora and their fellow forwards.

Beginning the build-up to next month’s Derby della Capitale, Roma will now seek a fifth straight win over Parma, who they beat 3-2 on their most recent trip to Stadio Tardini, with Malen inevitably scoring twice.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

In fact, Parma have lost 13 of the past 20 league meetings on home turf, so history will not be on their side this weekend.

The hosts have endured a rocky start to the season, already changing coaches, and new boss Alberto Gilardino only celebrated his first victory shortly before the break.

However, days after stunning Atalanta with a shock 3-0 win in Bergamo, his side were beaten by Bologna in the Derby dell'Emilia.

Parma were reduced to 10 men within eight minutes at the Tardini, after Abdoulaye Ndiaye was dismissed following a VAR review, and they ultimately ended up losing 2-1.

As a result, the Gialloblu sit just one point above the bottom three, with only eight points on the board so far.

The club’s second-highest Serie A scorer during his playing days, Gilardino has a more modest managerial record, and he surely faces another survival scrap after last term’s fruitless fight with Pisa.

Parma Serie A form:

Roma Serie A form:

Roma form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse

Roma have welcomed Paulo Dybala and first-choice goalkeeper Mile Svilar back during the break, but the latter’s deputy Pierluigi Gollini remains a doubt after missing two games with a back injury.

Devyne Rensch (adductor) and Lorenzo Pellegrini (thigh) are still sidelined, but Gasperini should have everyone else available.

A sure starter up front, Malen sits joint-second in the Capocannoniere rankings with eight Serie A goals, and the Dutch striker also scored for his country in the UEFA Nations League last week.

Meanwhile, Parma will be missing Argentine forward David Romero, who sustained a serious shoulder injury against Bologna.

Diego Carlos is also struggling with a thigh strain, injury-prone midfielder Adrian Bernabe is a big doubt, and Ndiaye must serve a one-match ban.

In the absence of Romero, teenage starlet Simone Lontani could partner El Bilal Toure, but Nesta Elphege is another contender.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Drobnic; Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita, Valeri; Lontani, Toure

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Soule, Mora; Malen

We say: Parma 0-2 Roma

Roma can pick up where they left off before the break, as a limited Parma side will struggle to match their intensity and flair.

A fourth straight win in Serie A will warm the Giallorossi up for next week's tough trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.