After both swapping their typical midtable mediocrity for an exciting promotion race, Stoke City and Birmingham City clash at the bet365 Stadium for a Championship match on Saturday afternoon.

The Potters enjoyed a dramatic success at Portsmouth prior to the November international break, whilst Blues picked up a last-minute victory over Swansea City in the Second City.

Match preview

In the build-up to this weekend, Stoke head coach Mark Robins has revealed that a top-eight finish was the target set in August, however, it appears that his Staffordshire outfit could be capable of much more.

After losing their first three matches, the Potters have been defeated in just one of their past 12 second-tier contests - a run which includes four wins and a single draw in their past five clashes.

Before the final international break of the calendar year, Stoke made it three straight victories with a 2-1 triumph at Fratton Park, where second-half goals from Jack McGlynn and Ben Wilmot secured maximum points.

With their sole defeat since August coming against promotion favourites Middlesbrough, Robins's men have flown up to third position in the Championship table, level on points with leaders Birmingham.

For all of the positivity around the Potters, they have not been untouchable at the bet365 Stadium in recent times, managing just a single win over bottom side Preston North End across their past three home contests.

© Iconsport / PA Images

After a humiliating 6-1 defeat by Brentford in the EFL Cup on August 25, many Birmingham City supporters were calling for the head of manager Chris Davies, who has since masterminded a remarkable turnaround in the Second City.

Between the past two international breaks, Blues have established themselves as the team to beat in the Championship, winning six of their past seven league fixtures, including four straight home successes.

Following comfortable St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park wins over Preston (4-0), Queens Park Rangers (3-0) and Millwall (3-0), Birmingham needed a last-gasp Jay Stansfield goal to conquer Swansea on November 7.

Scoring on three occasions in the past two matches, £20m man Stansfield stepped up to the goalscoring plate in the absence of August Priske, with Max Bird entering the starting XI and also performing excellently.

Rather remarkably, Blues are sitting on the summit of the Championship table for the first time since the 2008-09 season - the campaign in which they last secured promotion to the Premier League under Alex McLeish.

Stoke City Championship form:

Birmingham City Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Stoke have a number of injury doubts ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash, including youngster Lamine Cisse and defender Eric Bocat.

Providing plenty of experience to the Potters ranks, Aaron Cresswell has not featured since May in a competitive game due to a knee problem.

Scoring for Slovakia in the Nations League on Monday, striker Robert Bozenik arrives back in Staffordshire full of confidence.

Birmingham boast international stars of their own, with Colombia's Jhon Solis and Canada's Liam Millar returning from duty unscathed.

Sitting out of selection for their nations over the past fortnight, goalkeeper James Beadle and Priske are both available for this weekend.

As a result, second-choice stopper Ryan Allsop will likely return to the bench and Bird could drop out of the XI despite impressive displays recently.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wilmot, Lawal, Graham; Tchamadeu, Soumare, Galbraith, Johnson; McGlynn, Manhoef, Bozenik

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Laird, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Birmingham City

Both camps will realise the significance of Saturday's match as two of the Championship's unexpected title challengers lock horns.

Consequently, it could be a cagey affair between the pair, who would be content with a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.