In their first game following the departure of Ian Evatt, Blackpool will welcome Wigan Athletic to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The hosts parted ways with their boss on Thursday and sit one place above the bottom four in the League One table and two points behind their visitors.

Match preview

Blackpool return to action on Saturday fresh off the dismissal of manager Ian Evatt with the hopes of climbing away from the League One drop zone.

They endured a tough start to their first full campaign under Evatt, currently sitting 20th with just 12 points on the board from 13 games, winning three and losing seven of those.

The most recent of those victories came in October to end a six-game winless run in the third tier, but the Tangerines failed to build on it, going on to lose 4-1 to Mansfield and rescue a 1-1 draw against a Sheffield Wednesday side who played the second half with 10 men.

Then after scraping past non-league AFC Hornchurch in extra time in the FA Cup first round, they visited AFC Wimbledon last weekend and again came away empty-handed, having failed to find a leveller after Alistair Smith's 13th-minute.

That triggered the dismissal of Evatt by the club hierarchy on Thursday, and now under the temporary charge of Steve Thompson and only above the relegation zone on goal difference, they will be desperate to begin rebuilding confidence and a cushion over the bottom four with a much-needed home win.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Kevin Hodgson, MI News & Sport, Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the short trip aiming to continue an upturn in form and their climb away from the relegation zone.

Wigan Athletic also endured a tough start to their League One campaign under Gary Caldwell, sitting bottom after 12 games with just seven points on the board having lost nine of those matches.

That was largely down to the Latics' struggles in attack, but they appear to have turned a corner since, winning two and drawing one of their last three league games while scoring five goals, firstly ending a three-game losing run by beating fellow strugglers Bromley 3-2.

Then following a stalemate with Mansfield Town and consecutive cup wins over Boreham Wood and Crewe Alexandra, Caldwell's men went into another important contest at home to Barnsley on Saturday and won 2-1 as Fraser Murray put them ahead, Cameron McGeehan pegged them back and Jensen Weir scored the decisive goal 15 minutes from time.

Still with plenty of cause for concern in their away record, having drawn one and lost six of seven league games on the road, but finally with some momentum on their side, Wigan Athletic head to Bloomfield Road in search of a third win in four games to build on their two-point lead over the drop zone.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Wigan Athletic League One form:

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / James Giblin / Alamy

Blackpool were hit by a sickness bug for last weekend's game, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Josh Bowler and Finley Munroe among those to miss out.

They may be back in contention for Saturday, while defenders Josh Earl, Fraser Horsfall and Michael Ihiekwe remain sidelined alongside George Honeyman.

Karoy Anderson will head back from international duty with Jamaica but was in action in Mexico on Wednesday, while Dion Charles, Jerry Yates, CJ Hamilton and Niall Ennis will all compete for attacking places after Dale Taylor and Tom Bloxham partnered up up top last time out.

Wigan Athletic will likely remain without forwards Dara Costelloe and Luke Harris due to ongoing injuries.

Scott Hogan is back in contention after a brief layoff and came off the bench last time out, but Caldwell may go unchanged from the Barnsley win with Christian Saydee leading the line with support from Bradley Burrowes and Jon Mellish.

Murray will continue to offer attacking support in a wing-back role after his opener against Barnsley, while Weir and Max Power will continue in the middle of a 3-4-3 setup.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Southwood; Williams, Casey, Ashworth; Niskanen, Morgan, Brown, Coulson; Bowler, Charles, Yates

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Burns, Carragher, Fox; Barrett, Weir, Power, Murray; Burrowes, Mellish; Saydee

We say: Blackpool 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Blackpool remain devoid of confidence and have been hit by injuries, illness and a managerial departure, but they still have more quality than their league standing suggests while the visitors have been poor away from home this season.

We see the Tangerines at least avoiding defeat against a resurgent Wigan team.

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