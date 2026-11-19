Harry Maguire and Patrick Dorgu both trained with Manchester United on Thursday, with the Red Devils preparing for Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Dorgu made his return from a muscular injury in Man United's 4-4 draw with Aston Villa before the November international break.

However, the left-back did not feature for Denmark during the international period, having been deemed not ready by the national team's doctor.

“We have carried out a series of tests on Dorgu, and he has not performed well enough to be ready to play in the two matches," said Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen.

Naturally, there had been concern surrounding Dorgu and his involvement in the clash at Anfield this weekend.

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Maguire, Dorgu train ahead of Man United's clash with Liverpool

However, Man United have confirmed that the defender featured in Thursday's training session, suggesting that he will be involved in Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the 20-time English champions.

Maguire was also involved, with the experienced centre-back seemingly recovering from the back injury that forced him off the field against Villa.

Lisandro Martinez will also be free to return to the squad, having served a suspension against Villa, but it appears unlikely that Luke Shaw will be involved.

Benjamin Sesko, Carlos Baleba and Manuel Ugarte are definitely out, while Marcus Rashford needs to be assessed due to a hip problem.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Pochettino's Man United reign will begin at Liverpool

Pochettino will hold his pre-Liverpool press conference on Friday afternoon, where he will provide an update on the team's injury situation.

"I think it's an opportunity," Pochettino told MUTV in his first interview. "It's a privilege to be, you know, head coach of Manchester United and I think we cannot waste time.

"We need to be ready to compete [on] Sunday. Now it’s not time to think about rest, it’s not time to think about sleep. It’s about being ready and to prepare everything to be sure that we are going to compete in the best condition at Anfield."

Man United have only won one of their 10 matches in England's top flight this term, and they currently sit down in 18th spot in the Premier League table.