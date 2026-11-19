Matchday 13 of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season sees Telstar host PEC Zwolle at BUKO Stadion on Saturday evening.

Both teams begin this weekend’s clash within three points of the automatic relegation places, and neither will want to leave empty-handed.

Match preview

A 10-match winless run between August 8 and October 23 dampened any optimism that may have been brewing after Telstar’s season-opening win over NEC. However, they have since responded with four points from a possible six, most recently earning a 2-2 draw against Fortuna Sittard.

Having been tipped by many as the next managerial casualty of 2026-27, Henk Brugge appears to have bought himself some breathing room, but he will know his position remains precarious, and any underwhelming result could still spell the end for him.

Averaging two goals per home league match this term, De Witte Leeuwen have found little difficulty scoring in front of their fans, although much of that good work is being undone by a porous defence that has conceded 17 times across six home games.

January’s 4-1 defeat marked Telstar’s seventh straight loss against Zwolle and extended their winless run in this fixture to 16 matches across all competitions dating back to February 2007. This weekend’s hosts will need to buck an unpleasant trend to secure all three points.

A 4-2 triumph over FC Utrecht in their most recent home match ended a run of six games without a win for Telstar, who now seek back-to-back victories in Velsen for the first time since beating Sparta Rotterdam and Heracles by a combined score of 7-1 to close out 2025-26 on a high.

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After weeks of searching, PEC Zwolle will have a new face in the dugout for their upcoming clash against Telstar, with Alex Pastoor recently appointed as head coach until the end of the 2026-27 season. He replaces Henry van der Vegt, whose 15-month tenure ended in October.

Pastoor’s immediate task will be to build on his side’s four-game league unbeaten run, during which they have collected eight points from a possible 12, with only Heerenveen (12) and Ajax (10) boasting a better record in the division.

With three of their next four matches coming against teams currently in the top seven - AZ Alkmaar, Fortuna Sittard, and PSV Eindhoven - De Blauwvingers could use a win here as they look to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone before the end of 2026.

Both of Saturday’s opponents have managed just three clean sheets between them from 24 matches this season, so this weekend’s clash is likely to be decided at the attacking end. On that front, Zwolle have struggled compared to their hosts, scoring five fewer goals so far.

However, the visitors could tilt things in their favour with a quick start, and having scored the opener in four of the last five gameweeks, they may look to capitalise on a Telstar side that has conceded first four times during that span.

Telstar Eredivisie form:

Telstar form (all competitions):

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

Team News

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Gerald Alders, 21, has missed Telstar’s last four matches and will remain sidelined for Saturday’s clash as he continues his recovery to full fitness.

Rui Mendes is also unlikely to feature for the hosts, though his comeback is not far off after missing the last three matches.

Tyrone Owusu has four goals and one assist in his last six outings, already making this his most productive season in a Telstar shirt.

Deadline-day loan signing Filip Krastev has yet to feature this term due to an Achilles tendon injury sustained while playing for Goztepe.

Givaro Rahajaan and Sherel Floranus are also unavailable this weekend, but both are nearing their respective returns.

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman Jr; Peersman, Soualhia, Valk, Caschili; Ahmed, Rossen; Martha, Owusu, Brouwer; Thorisson

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

Schendelaar; Van der Haar, Viergever, Velthuis, Aertssen; Sommer, Thomas; Mbayo, Namli, Van der Wal; Van Hooijdonk

We say: Telstar 1-1 PEC Zwolle

Both teams have performed well of late, and neither enters Saturday’s game with their confidence depleted.

With little to separate the sides, a draw appears the most likely outcome, so we are backing a share of the spoils.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.