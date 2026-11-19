Manchester City could lose an experienced midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season, with fresh reports suggesting that the player has already identified the European leagues in which he would prefer to continue his career.

Mateo Kovacic is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June 2027, according to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, who has also provided an update on the Croatia international's preferred destinations.

Speaking to Marca, Moretto claimed that the 32-year-old would welcome a return to Spain or Italy, where he previously represented Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively.

"He will leave City at the end of the season," Moretto said, before explaining that Kovacic "would like to return to Spain or Italy", although his salary expectations could influence his options.

The update comes as Kovacic struggles to secure regular playing time under Enzo Maresca, having fallen down the midfield pecking order since the Italian replaced Pep Guardiola.

While City have not officially announced his departure, the midfielder is approaching the final seven months of his contract without a reported agreement over an extension.

Mateo Kovacic's reduced Man City role points towards summer exit

Kovacic joined Manchester City from Chelsea in June 2023, signing a four-year contract in a deal worth an initial £25m, with a further £5m potentially payable in add-ons.

The Croatia international was recruited to provide experience, technical quality and composure in midfield, having previously enjoyed considerable success with both Real Madrid and Chelsea.

However, injuries have increasingly disrupted his time in Manchester.

The midfielder was restricted to just nine appearances during the 2025-26 campaign after undergoing surgery to address a troublesome heel problem.

Although he has returned to action this season, his opportunities have remained limited under Maresca.

Kovacic has made eight appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and one assist, but only one of those outings has been a Premier League start.

He has also been used sparingly in the Champions League, with the manager preferring other midfield options for the majority of City's European fixtures.

His two full appearances in the EFL Cup underline the change in his status, although he was entrusted with the captain's armband in one of those matches.

The situation represents a considerable shift for a player who has won four Champions League titles and previously played an important role in some of Europe's most successful teams.

Reports linking Kovacic with an exit have circulated for several months.

In September, the Croatian was reportedly considering a January departure after becoming frustrated with his lack of opportunities.

Moretto's latest information, however, points towards a summer move when Kovacic would become available without a transfer fee.

From January, the midfielder will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England, potentially allowing him to arrange his next destination before the end of the campaign.

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Spain and Italy emerge as preferred destinations for Kovacic

Kovacic's reported preference for Spain or Italy would represent a return to familiar surroundings rather than an entirely new challenge.

The midfielder spent two seasons with Inter Milan before joining Real Madrid in 2015, where he won three consecutive Champions League titles between 2016 and 2018.

He subsequently moved to Chelsea, initially on loan, and spent five seasons at Stamford Bridge before completing his switch to City.

His experience in Serie A has already attracted attention from Italian clubs.

Juventus were linked with a move for Kovacic in September, when reports suggested that the Turin giants had identified him as one of several potential free-agent signings for the summer of 2027.

The Bianconeri were also said to be monitoring Fikayo Tomori and David Raum as part of their efforts to strengthen the squad without paying substantial transfer fees.

AC Milan have separately been mentioned among Kovacic's possible suitors, although there is no indication that either Italian club has reached an agreement with the player.

The possibility of returning to La Liga also remains open, but Moretto's comments did not identify a Spanish club currently negotiating for his signature.

His wages could prove the biggest obstacle to a move.

Despite the prospect of securing an accomplished international without paying City a transfer fee, interested clubs would still need to reach an agreement over a salary package acceptable to Kovacic.

For City, the latest update raises the prospect of losing another member of Guardiola's former midfield without receiving a transfer fee.

Maresca's current selection decisions suggest that Kovacic is no longer regarded as an automatic starter, although the Croatian remains part of the squad and has not publicly confirmed any plans to leave.

With his contract due to expire next June, the coming months could determine whether he completes his final season in Manchester or attracts an offer to bring forward his departure.