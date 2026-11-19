Two teams that have enjoyed solid starts to their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns will lock horns on Saturday, with Alaves hosting Deportivo La Coruna.

The visitors have been one of the surprise packages of the season thus far following their promotion from the second tier last term.

Match preview

Alaves boast a record of three wins, four draws and five defeats from their 12 matches in Spain's top flight this season, with 13 points leaving them in 12th spot in the La Liga table.

The Blue and Whites drew 0-0 with Sevilla in their last league match, but they thumped Anaitasuna FT 6-1 in the Copa del Rey last time out to secure a position in round two.

Quique Sanchez Flores's side have not managed to triumph in the league since the start of September, but it has still been a strong start to the campaign given that they were 14th last term, only avoiding relegation by a single point.

Alaves have won 20, lost 18 and drawn 11 of their previous 49 matches against Deportivo, and the last two games between the two sides have ended in victories for the Basque outfit.

The Glorious One recorded a 1-0 win over Deportivo when the two teams last locked horns in Spain's top flight, which came in February 2018.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Deportivo secured promotion back to La Liga courtesy of their second-placed finish in last season's Segunda Division, and it has been a successful return to this level of football.

Antonio Hidalgo's side have a record of three wins, six draws and three defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 15 points leaving them in ninth spot in the division.

The Blue and Whites have won two and drawn one of their last three matches, entering the November international break off the back of a 0-0 with Espanyol.

Deportivo have actually only lost one of their last five games in all competitions, while they have picked up six points from their six away matches in La Liga this season.

Alaves La Liga form:

Alaves form (all competitions):

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Torsten Helmke

Alaves will once again be missing Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their clash with Deportivo.

Lucas Boye has been in strong form this season, scoring five times in 11 appearances, and the 30-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There could also be an introduction into the team for Mariano Diaz, who has come up with six goals and five assists in 13 appearances during the current campaign.

As for Deportivo, Bright Ede and Zakaria Eddahchouri are both expected to be unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has now made two appearances off the bench after recovering from an injury, and the experienced attacker could now come back into the starting XI.

Luisimi Cruz has scored twice in 13 appearances this season and is also expected to feature in the starting side, while there should also be a position for Yeremay Hernandez.

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Tenaglia, Koski, Valentini; Perez, Guevara, Blanco, Ibanez, Yusi; Diaz, Boye

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Altimira, Gimenez, Loureiro, Quagliata; Amatucci, Soriano; Mella, Luismi, Hernandez; Aubameyang

We say: Alaves 1-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Only two points separates these two teams in the La Liga table, and we are expecting a close match on Saturday, with the points potentially being shared in a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.