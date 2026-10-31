Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Deportivo La Coruna will look to end a six-game winless league run when they take on Osasuna at Riazor on Monday evening.

The hosts head into the contest in 12th spot in La Liga after taking 11 points from 10 matches, while Osasuna are just a couple of places behind on goal difference.

Match preview

Deportivo made a positive start to their first top-flight campaign since 2017-18, which saw them take eight points from their opening four matches.

However, they have experienced something of a reality check in recent times, having gone six consecutive league games without a win, including defeats in three of their last four La Liga outings.

The most recent of those losses came via a 1-0 scoreline in last Saturday's away clash against Atletico Madrid, extending their winless run in head-to-head meetings to 14 matches.

Antonio Hidalgo's side at least managed to avoid a major upset in their midweek Copa del Rey clash against sixth-tier Auriense, with Jonathan Asp scoring a brace before Luismi Cruz found the net in a 3-0 victory.

After advancing to the second round, Depor will return to the familiar surroundings of Riazor, where they have lost just once in five matches this season, although three of those encounters have finished all square, including their last two home outings against Real Betis and Levante.

While they have not faced Osasuna in the top flight since the 2016-17 campaign, they may still be able to take confidence from the fact they have avoided defeat in each of their last five La Liga home meetings, keeping clean sheets in all of those contests (W2, D3).

© Imago / AgenciaLOF

Jagoba Arrasate, meanwhile, is still in the early stages of his second spell as Osasuna boss after being appointed as Luis Miguel Ramis's successor in the middle of October.

Arrasate marked his return with a 2-0 win over Racing de Santander at El Sadar, but his side were unable to back up that result in Monday's away clash against Sevilla.

Goals from Isaac Romero and Felix Correia condemned Osasuna to a 2-0 loss, representing a fourth consecutive away league loss since beating Celta Vigo 2-1 in the first road trip of the season at the end of August.

While they have struggled on their travels in the league, Osasuna made light work of their midweek away clash against sixth-tier Atletico Calatayud in the Copa del Rey, with Raul Garcia netting a hat-trick in a comfortable 6-0 success for the two-time finalists.

If they are to enjoy away success in the league, Osasuna need to become a much tougher team to break down after shipping 17 goals across their opening five road trips in La Liga.

A strong defensive display would boost their chances of claiming their first top-flight win over Deportivo at Riazor since recording a 2-1 victory in December 2007.

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Deportivo La Coruna form (all competitions):

Osasuna La Liga form:

Osasuna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Deportivo are expected to be without defender Bright Ede, midfielder Marc Casado and forward Zakaria Eddachouri.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to training after undergoing meniscus surgery in September, but Monday’s fixture is likely to come too soon for Depor’s top scorer.

Bil Nsongo will continue to lead the line in Aubameyang’s expected absence, with the striker looking to score in a second straight home game after netting in the 1-1 draw against Levante.

As for the visitors, Jorge Herrando and Romain Del Castillo remain sidelined with adductor injuries, while Aimar Oroz is out with a hamstring problem.

Arrasate could make at least one change to the team that started Osasuna's most recent league outing against Atletico, with Iker Munoz pushing to get the nod over Lucas Torro in the middle of the mark.

Ante Budimir will continue to lead the line for the visitors, with the Croatian looking to add to the seven goals he has scored in La Liga this season.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Altimira, Loureiro, Gimenez, Quagliata; Villares, Amatucci; Luismi, Soriano, Yeremay; Nsongo

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Fernandez; Rosier, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones; Munoz, Moncayola; Ru. Garcia, Gomez, Dubasin; Budimir

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Osasuna

Given Osasuna's struggles on the road, we think they will find it difficult to claim the spoils from this contest, but we think they will do enough to take at least a point off a Deportivo side that has drawn three of their five home games this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.