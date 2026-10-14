Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Levante - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams in disappointing form will lock horns in Spain's top flight on Friday evening, with Deportivo La Coruna welcoming Levante to Estadio Riazor.

Deportivo are currently eighth in the La Liga table, picking up 10 points from their opening eight matches of the campaign, while Levante are down in 17th spot in the division on six points.

Match preview

Deportivo went unbeaten in their opening five matches of the 2026-27 La Liga campaign, but the promoted outfit are now without a victory in their last four games in Spain's top flight.

Antonio Hidalgo's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Real Sociedad, and they are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting a record of two wins, four draws and two defeats from their opening eight matches of the season.

The Blue and Whites finished second in the 2025-26 Segunda Division table to secure promotion back to the top flight, and despite their recent troubles when it comes to securing all three points, it has been a successful start to the campaign for the club.

Deportivo just about lead the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, having posted 16 wins to Levante's 15, while five of their 36 games have finished all square.

Levante have won the last two league meetings between the two teams, though, while Deportivo have not managed to beat Friday's opponents since March 2016.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

The visitors have only won once this season - a 5-2 home success over Real Betis at the end of August.

The Frogs are currently on a four-game winless run in Spain's top flight, drawing two and losing two since their last success, and they will enter this match off the back of a 3-3 draw with Sevilla.

Levante boast a record of one win, three draws and three defeats from their seven league matches this season, with six points leaving them in 17th position in the division.

Luis Castro's side have one of the poorer defensive records in La Liga this season, conceding 15 times in their seven matches, which is a concern at this stage of the campaign.

Levante face four more matches before the end of the month, taking on Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in their two La Liga games after this one, before finishing October against Tarancon in the Copa del Rey.

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Levante La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Torsten Helmke

Deportivo will again be without the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marc Casado and Zakaria Eddahchouri on Friday evening due to injury problems.

Meanwhile, the home side will also be without the services of Lorenzo Amatucci, who was sent off in the latter stages of the team's defeat to Real Sociedad last time out.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in the Deportivo XI for this match, with Bil Nsongo once again expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Levante, meanwhile, will again be missing Karl Etta Eyong, Alejandro Primo and Hugo Sotelo through injury, but no fresh fitness issues have been reported.

Ivan Romero and Roger Brugue have both been in strong goalscoring form this season, netting three times each, and the pair are expected to be in the starting side.

Meanwhile, Jon Anger Olasagasti is set to operate in the middle of the midfield.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Gimenez, Ede, Quagliata; Villares, Soriano; Mella, Cruz, Hernandez; Nsongo

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Ndukwe, Sanchez; Garcia, Rey, Olasgasti, Brugue; Romero, Musuayi

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Levante

There has only actually been five draws in the previous 36 matches between these two sides, but we are struggling to separate them in this match, ultimately settling on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.