Sunday's La Liga predictions including Real Betis vs. Osasuna, Racing de Santander vs. Valencia

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Betis' home meeting with Osasuna and Valencia's clash against newly-promoted Racing de Santander.

© Iconsport / LOF

Both Elche and Celta Vigo will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their respective campaigns with a clash on Sunday afternoon.

Elche are currently 18th in the La Liga table, boasting five points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Celta are 14th, claiming seven points from their first seven games.

We say: Elche 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta were excellent against Racing before the international break, and we are backing the visitors to shade a close match on Sunday to secure another valuable three points.

> Elche vs. Celta Vigo preview

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Real Sociedad will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

The hosts are currently eighth in the La Liga table, boasting 10 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Deportivo are seventh, also on 10 points from seven games.

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Deportivo La Coruna

Deportivo deserve a lot of respect for their performance level this season, but we just have a feeling that home advantage will help Real Sociedad claim a narrow win.

> Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo preview

© Imago

Real Betis will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign at home to Osasuna on Sunday afternoon.

The Seville outfit are currently third in the La Liga table, boasting 16 points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Osasuna are 14th in the division on eight points.

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Osasuna

Real Betis are a strong outfit, and we are expecting the home side to secure another three points here, but Osasuna could make it difficult for the Seville team.

> Real Betis vs. Osasuna preview

© Iconsport / Zuma

Valencia will be aiming to record just their second La Liga victory of the campaign when they head to El Sardinero on Sunday evening to take on Racing de Santander.

Los Che are 19th in the La Liga table, picking up only four points from their first seven matches of the season, while Racing occupy 16th spot in the division on seven points.

We say: Racing de Santander 1-1 Valencia

Valencia will be hoping that Aguirre's arrival can inspire them to a win, but we believe that Los Che may be forced to settle for a share of the spoils against Racing.

> Racing de Santander vs. Valencia preview